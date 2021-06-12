Global Trends for Exterior Building Facades Market Industry 2021

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Building Facades in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Exterior Building Facades Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Exterior Building Facades market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exterior Building Facades Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Exterior Building Facades Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Gypsum Board
- Construction Glass Curtain Wall
- Others
China Exterior Building Facades Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Exterior Building Facades Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Exterior Building Facades Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Exterior Building Facades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Exterior Building Facades Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Exterior Building Facades Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Saint-Gobain
- Owens Corning
- Kingspan Group
- 3M
- DOW
- GAF
- Rockwool International
- Knauf Insulation
- Yuanda China
- Etex Corp
- JiangHong Group
- Henkel
- Armstrong
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
- National Gypsum
- Johns Manville
- Huntsman
- Bostik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Building Facades Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Building Facades Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Building Facades Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Building Facades Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Building Facades Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Building Facades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Exterior Building Facades Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Building Facades Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Building Facades Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Building Facades Companies
