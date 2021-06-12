June 2021 Report on Global Gas Equipment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gas Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gas Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Praxair, Inc.
Air Liquide S.A.
Colfax Corporation
Iwatani Corporation
GCE Holding AB
Itron, Inc.
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Linde Ag
Messer Group GmbH
By Type:
Generation
Storage
Detection
By Application:
Metal Fabrication
Chemical
Healthcare and Medical
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Gas Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Generation
1.2.2 Storage
1.2.3 Detection
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Metal Fabrication
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Healthcare and Medical
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Gas Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Gas Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Gas Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Gas Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Gas Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Gas Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Gas Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Gas Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Gas Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Gas Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Gas Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Gas Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Gas Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Gas Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Gas Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Gas Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 China Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Gas Equipment Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Gas Equipment Market Analysis
8.1 India Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Gas Equipment Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Gas Equipment Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Gas Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Gas Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Gas Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Gas Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
