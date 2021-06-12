June 2021 Report on Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mitsubishi

Xugong Kaigong

Tianye Tolian

Robbins

Komatsu

SELI

Ishikawajima-Harima

Kawasaki

Wirth (Aker Solutions)

Tianhe

CRCHI

Herrenknecht

Terratec

NHI

STEC

CREC

Hitachi Zosen

By Type:

Earth Pressure Balance Machines

Slurry Shield (SS)

Shielded Type TBMs

Open Type TBMs

Mixshield

By Application:

City Rail System

Municipal Engineering

Railway and Highway

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Earth Pressure Balance Machines

1.2.2 Slurry Shield (SS)

1.2.3 Shielded Type TBMs

1.2.4 Open Type TBMs

1.2.5 Mixshield

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 City Rail System

1.3.2 Municipal Engineering

1.3.3 Railway and Highway

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

5.1 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

8.1 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

