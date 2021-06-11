Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market Research Report 2021

Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyacrylic Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Detergents & Households Products

Petroleum

Paper making

Other

By Company

Ashland Inc

Arkema SA

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Gantrade

Kuraray Group

SNF Group

Kemira Oyj

AkzoNobel

Gelita AG

Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers

1.2 Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyacrylamide

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol

1.2.4 Polyacrylic Acid

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Detergents & Households Products

1.3.4 Petroleum

1.3.5 Paper making

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

