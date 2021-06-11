Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market Research Report 2021

Water-Soluble Synthetic Polymers Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Polyacrylamide
- Polyvinyl Alcohol
- Polyacrylic Acid
- Others
Segment by Application
- Water Treatment
- Detergents & Households Products
- Petroleum
- Paper making
- Other
By Company
- Ashland Inc
- Arkema SA
- DuPont
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF
- Gantrade
- Kuraray Group
- SNF Group
- Kemira Oyj
- AkzoNobel
- Gelita AG
- Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
