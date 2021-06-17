June 2021 Report on Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview



The global Graphite Electrode Rod market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 0.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3255.2 million by 2025, from USD 3202.1 million in 2019.



The Graphite Electrode Rod market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.









Market segmentation



Graphite Electrode Rod market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



By Type, Graphite Electrode Rod market has been segmented into Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes, High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes, Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes, etc.



By Application, Graphite Electrode Rod has been segmented into Electric ARC Furnace Steel, Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc), etc.



Regions and Countries Level Analysis



Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Graphite Electrode Rod markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market.



The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Graphite Electrode Rod market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Graphite Electrode Rod markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape and Graphite Electrode Rod Market Share Analysis



Graphite Electrode Rod competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Graphite Electrode Rod sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Graphite Electrode Rod sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.



The major players covered in Graphite Electrode Rod are: Showa Denko K.K, Yangzi Carbon, Graphite India Limited (GIL), Fangda Carbon, Jilin Carbon, GrafTech, SEC, Tokai Carbon, HEG Limited, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, Nippon Carbon, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Graphite Electrode Rod market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Graphite Electrode Rod product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.



Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Graphite Electrode Rod, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Graphite Electrode Rod in 2018 and 2019.



Chapter 3, the Graphite Electrode Rod competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.



Chapter 4, the Graphite Electrode Rod breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.



Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.



Chapter 12, Graphite Electrode Rod market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Graphite Electrode Rod sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



Table of Contents



1 Market Overview



1.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Introduction



1.2 Market Analysis by Type



1.2.1 Overview: Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



1.2.2 Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes



1.2.3 High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes



1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



1.3 Market Analysis by Application



1.3.1 Overview: Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



1.3.2 Electric ARC Furnace Steel



1.3.3 Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)



1.4 Overview of Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market



1.4.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)



1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)



1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa



1.5 Market Dynamics



1.5.1 Market Opportunities



1.5.2 Market Risk



1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles



2.1 Showa Denko K.K



2.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Details



2.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.1.3 Showa Denko K.K SWOT Analysis



2.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Product and Services



2.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.2 Yangzi Carbon



2.2.1 Yangzi Carbon Details



2.2.2 Yangzi Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.2.3 Yangzi Carbon SWOT Analysis



2.2.4 Yangzi Carbon Product and Services



2.2.5 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL)



2.3.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Details



2.3.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.3.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) SWOT Analysis



2.3.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Product and Services



2.3.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.4 Fangda Carbon



2.4.1 Fangda Carbon Details



2.4.2 Fangda Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.4.3 Fangda Carbon SWOT Analysis



2.4.4 Fangda Carbon Product and Services



2.4.5 Fangda Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.5 Jilin Carbon



2.5.1 Jilin Carbon Details



2.5.2 Jilin Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.5.3 Jilin Carbon SWOT Analysis



2.5.4 Jilin Carbon Product and Services



2.5.5 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.6 GrafTech



2.6.1 GrafTech Details



2.6.2 GrafTech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.6.3 GrafTech SWOT Analysis



2.6.4 GrafTech Product and Services



2.6.5 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.7 SEC



2.7.1 SEC Details



2.7.2 SEC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.7.3 SEC SWOT Analysis



2.7.4 SEC Product and Services



2.7.5 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.8 Tokai Carbon



2.8.1 Tokai Carbon Details



2.8.2 Tokai Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.8.3 Tokai Carbon SWOT Analysis



2.8.4 Tokai Carbon Product and Services



2.8.5 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.9 HEG Limited



2.9.1 HEG Limited Details



2.9.2 HEG Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.9.3 HEG Limited SWOT Analysis



2.9.4 HEG Limited Product and Services



2.9.5 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.10 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd



2.10.1 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Details



2.10.2 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.10.3 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis



2.10.4 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Product and Services



2.10.5 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



2.11 Nippon Carbon



2.11.1 Nippon Carbon Details



2.11.2 Nippon Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis



2.11.3 Nippon Carbon SWOT Analysis



2.11.4 Nippon Carbon Product and Services



2.11.5 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)



….continued



