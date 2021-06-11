Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Fumigants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Fumigants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Segment by Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

By Company

DowDuPont

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Lanxess

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Fumigants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 1,3-Dichloropropene

1.2.3 Chloropicrin

1.2.4 Methyl Bromide

1.2.5 Metam Sodium

1.2.6 Phosphine

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Soil Consumption

1.3.3 Warehouse Consumption

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production

2.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Agricultural Fumigants Regions by Sales

