Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Fumigants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Fumigants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- 1,3-Dichloropropene
- Chloropicrin
- Methyl Bromide
- Metam Sodium
- Phosphine
- Others
Segment by Application
- Soil Consumption
- Warehouse Consumption
By Company
- DowDuPont
- AMVAC
- ADAMA Agricultural
- FMC Corporation
- BASF
- Syngenta
- UPL Group
- Detia-Degesch
- Ikeda Kogyo
- Arkema
- Lanxess
- Eastman
- Solvay
- ASHTA Chemicals
- Jiangsu Shuangling
- Dalian Dyechem
- Shenyang Fengshou
- Jining Shengcheng
- Nantong Shizhuang
- Limin Chemical
- Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Fumigants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 1,3-Dichloropropene
1.2.3 Chloropicrin
1.2.4 Methyl Bromide
1.2.5 Metam Sodium
1.2.6 Phosphine
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Soil Consumption
1.3.3 Warehouse Consumption
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Fumigants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Agricultural Fumigants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Agricultural Fumigants Regions by Sales
