Surgical Imaging Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis: GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany)

The global surgical imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the high cost of systems is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=312735

Some of the major market players in the surgical imaging market are

GE Healthcare (UK),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),

and Ziehm Imaging (Germany)

Surgical Imaging Market research report best suits the requirements of the client. To succeed in this promptly changing marketplace, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as the Surgical Imaging Market report. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this marketing report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. This market research report encompasses different industry verticals for industry such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares, and possible sales volume of the company.

The economical unrest across the globe due to the Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

The image intensifier technology segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the surgical imaging market has been segmented into image intensifier C-arms and FPD C-arms. The image intensifier C-arms segment commanded the largest share of 75.1% of the market in 2019. However, the FPD C-arms segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the large installed base, low price and low maintenance costs of this systems.

“The orthopedic & trauma surgeries application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications (urological, endobronchial & thoracic, and maxillofacial surgeries). The orthopedic & trauma surgeries segment is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in this market. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures in orthopedic and trauma surgeries and the advantage of 3D navigation in these surgeries through the use of C-arms.

“The Hospital end user segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period’”

Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals and surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2020, while surgery centers are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for effective disease management, growing surgical procedural volumes in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.

“North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the surgical imaging market”

Geographically, the surgical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for surgical imaging systems, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the surgical imaging market based on technology, application, end users, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the surgical imaging market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=312735

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Market

5.4 Ecosystem

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Rules & Regulations

5.6 Pricing Analysis

6 Surgical Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Image Intensifier C-Arms

6.3 Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

7 Surgical Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeries

7.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

7.4 Neurosurgeries

7.5 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

7.6 Other Applications

8 Surgical Imaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Surgery Centers & Clinics

9 Surgical Imaging Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.3 France

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.3 Spain

10.3.4 Roe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest Of The World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Of Players, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Star

10.3.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.3 Pervasive Players

10.3.4 Participant

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

10.4.2 Acquisitions

10.4.3 Expansions

11 Company Profiles (Indicative List)

11.1 Ge Healthcare

11.2 Koninklijke Philips

11.3 Siemens Healthineers

11.4 Ziehm Imaging

11.5 Shimadzu Corporation

11.6 Medtronic

11.7 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

11.8 Genoray

11.9 Fujifilm Holding Corporation

11.10 Dk Medical Systems

11.11 Allengers Medical System

11.12 Simad X-Ray Medical Technologies

11.13 Eurocolombus

11.14 Primax International

11.15 Italyray Srl

11.16 Whaleimaging Inc

11.17 Weimai Medical

11.18 Beijing Wanding Medical

11.19 Skanray Technologies

11.20 Gemss Co.Ltd.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=312735

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.