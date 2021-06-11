Newborn Screening Market 2021 Global Key Country Analysis: Natus Medical, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the newborn screening rate, the increasing prevalence of newborn metaboloic, hormonal and genetic diseases, and favourable government policies are driving the growth of the newborn screening.

List of players profiled in this report:

PerkinElmer (US)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

Natus Medical (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Baebies (US)

Parseq Lab (Russia)

Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany)

Zivak Technology (Turkey)

CAMAG (Switzerland)

Otodynamics Ltd (UK)

Zentech S.A. (Belgium)

Hill-Rom Holdings (US)

Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp (US)

Waters (US)

Thermo Fischer Scientific (US)

MP Biomedicals (US)

CENTOGENE N.V. (Germany)

DRG International (US)

Regis Technologies (US).

“newborn Disorder screening instruments segment accounted for the largest share of newborn screening market in 2019.”

Based on instrument, the newborn screening market is segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, newborn hearing screening instruments, and pulse oximeters. Newborn disorder screening instruments accounted for the largest share in 2019. These instruments can screen for the majority of newborn disorders and thus see the highest demand. Government support and the implementation of newborn screening programs also support the market.

“Dry blood spot tests accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.”

The newborn screening market, by test, is segmented into dry blood spot tests, hearing screening tests, and critical congenital heart defect (CCHD) screening tests. In 2019, the dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market due to the wide acceptance of dry blood spot tests for screening disorders. Most metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders are diagnosed using dry blood spot tests.

“Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the newborn screening market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of newborn, increasing prevalence of newborn disorders, incresing awareness abou early diagnosis of disease, and rising focus of key players in this region.

Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and Rest of the World (16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the newborn screening market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total newborn screening market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the newborn screening offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the newborn screening market by product and region

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various newborn screening across key geographic regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the newborn screening market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the newborn screening market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Markets Covered

1.4.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

1.9 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Patient-Based Methodology

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 8 Newborn Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 9 Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 10 Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 11 Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 12 Geographic Snapshot Of The Newborn Screening Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Newborn Screening Market Overview

Figure 13 Favorable Government Policies And Availability Of Newborn Screening Programs To Support The Newborn Screening Market

4.2 Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Consumables Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 North American Newborn Screening Market, By Product And Country

Figure 15 Us Dominates The Newborn Screening Market

4.4 Newborn Screening Market: Geographic Snapshot

Figure 16 China To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Newborn Screening Market: Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Newborn Disorders

5.2.1.2 Newborn Screening Programs And Legislation

5.2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth Potential Of Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Availability Of Refurbished Products

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On Newborn Screening

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Trade Analysis For Spectrometers

Table 1 Export Data For Spectrometers, Spectrophotometers And Spectrographs Using Optical Radiations, Such As Uv, Visible, Ir, By Country, 2016—2020 (Usd Million)

Table 2 Import Data For Spectrometers, Spectrophotometers And Spectrographs Using Optical Radiations, Such As Uv, Visible, Ir, By Country, 2016—2020 (Usd Million)

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Value Chain Analysis: Major Value Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phases

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Direct Distribution—The Preferred Strategy For Prominent Companies

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Technology Analysis

5.11 Pestle Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

Figure 20 510(K) Approval Process

5.13 Porter’s Five Analysis

Figure 21 Newborn Screening Market, Porter’s Five Analysis

6 Newborn Screening Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 3 Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Consumables

Table 4 Newborn Screening Consumables Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Assay Kits & Reagents

6.2.1.1 Assay Kits & Reagents Hold The Largest Share Of The Consumables Market

Table 5 Assay Kits & Reagents Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Other Consumables

Table 6 Other Newborn Screening Consumables Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Newborn Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments

Table 8 Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Fully Automated Instruments

6.3.1.1.1 Fully Automated Instruments Dominate The Disorder Screening Instruments Market

Table 10 Fully Automated Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.2 Other Instruments

Table 11 Other Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments

Table 12 Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.1 Accessories

6.3.2.1.1 The Accessories Segment Dominates The Hearing Screening Instruments Market

Table 14 Accessories Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2.2 Devices

6.3.2.2.1 Government Recommendations Ensure Sustained Demand For Hearing Screening Devices

Table 15 Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Pulse Oximeters

6.3.3.1 The High Prevalence Of Cchd And Recommendations For Pulse Oximetry Testing Drive The Market Growth

Table 16 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Newborn Screening Market, By Test

7.1 Introduction

Table 17 Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Dry Blood Spot Tests

7.2.1 Dry Blood Spot Tests Dominate The Newborn Screening Market

Table 18 Newborn Dry Blood Spot Tests Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Hearing Screening Tests

7.3.1 Recommendations From Government Organizations To Support The Market Growth

Table 19 Newborn Hearing Screening Tests Market, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Critical Congenital Heart Defect Screening Tests

7.4.1 Apac To Show Rising Demand For Cchd Screening Tests

Table 20 Newborn Cchd Screening Tests Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Newborn Screening Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

Table 21 Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays

8.2.1 Enzymatic And Immunoassays Dominate The Newborn Screening Market, By Technology

Table 22 Newborn Screening Market For Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Tandem Mass Spectrometry

8.3.1 North America Holds The Largest Share Of The Tandem Mass Spectrometry Market

Table 23 Newborn Screening Market For Tandem Mass Spectrometry, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Molecular Assays

8.4.1 Rising Number Of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Cases In Newborns To Support The Market Growth

Table 24 Newborn Screening Market For Molecular Assays, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

8.5 Hearing Screening Technologies

8.5.1 Apac Expected To Register Highest Growth Rate In This Market

Table 25 Newborn Screening Market For Hearing Screening Technologies, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

8.6 Pulse Oximetry

8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cchd To Support The Market Growth

Table 26 Newborn Screening Market For Pulse Oximetry, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

8.7 Other Technologies

Table 27 Other Newborn Screening Technologies Market, By Region,2018–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Newborn Screening Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 28 Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Clinical Laboratories

9.2.1 Presence Of Skilled Professional And Robust Infrastructure To Support The Market Growth

Table 29 Newborn Screening Market For Clinical Laboratories, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 North America Dominates The Hospitals Segment

Table 30 Newborn Screening Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2018–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Newborn Screening Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Table 31 Newborn Screening Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.2 North America

Figure 22 North America: Newborn Screening Market Snapshot

Table 32 North America: Newborn Screening Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 33 North America: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 North America: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 35 North America: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 36 North America: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 37 North America: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 38 North America: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 39 North America: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 40 North America: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Availability Of Reimbursement In The Country Is Expected To Support The Market Growth

Table 41 Us: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Us: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Us: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Us: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Us: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Us: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Us: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Us: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Investments For Newborn Screening In Canada To Support Market Growth

Table 49 Canada: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Canada: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Canada: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Canada: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Canada: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Canada: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Canada: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Canada: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3 Europe

Table 57 Europe: Newborn Screening Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Europe: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Europe: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Europe: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Europe: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Europe: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Europe: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Europe: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Europe: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Holds The Largest Share Of The European Newborn Screening Market

Table 66 Germany: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Germany: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Germany: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Germany: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Germany: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Germany: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Germany: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Germany: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 France Accounted For The Second-Largest Market Share In Europe

Table 74 France: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 75 France: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 76 France: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 77 France: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 78 France: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 79 France: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 80 France: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 81 France: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.1 Favorable Initiatives And Reimbursement Scenario Indicate Strong Prospects For Market Growth

Table 82 Uk: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Uk: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 84 Uk: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Uk: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Uk: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Uk: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Uk: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Uk: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Availability Of Health Insurance To Support The Market Growth In The Country

Table 90 Spain: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Spain: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Spain: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Spain: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Spain: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Spain: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Spain: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Spain: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.5.1 Amendments By The Italian Government Support Newborn Screening In The Country

Table 98 Italy: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Italy: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Italy: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Italy: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Italy: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Italy: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Italy: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Italy: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 106 Roe: Health Expenditure (% Of Gdp), 2010–2017

Table 107 Roe: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Roe: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Roe: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Roe: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Roe: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Roe: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Roe: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Roe: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4 Asia Pacific

Table 115 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Asia Pacific: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Asia Pacific: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Asia Pacific: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Dominates The Newborn Screening Market In The Apac

Table 124 China: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 125 China: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 126 China: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 127 China: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 128 China: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 129 China: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 130 China: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 131 China: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Testing Volumes And Growing Healthcare Expenditure Drive The Market

Table 132 Japan: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Japan: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 134 Japan: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Japan: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 136 Japan: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Japan: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Japan: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Japan: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies In The Country Drive The growth Of The Market

Table 140 Australia: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Australia: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 142 Australia: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Australia: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Australia: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Australia: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Australia: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Australia: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 148 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Roapac: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 152 Roapac: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Roapac: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.5 Rest Of The World

Table 156 Row: Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Row: Newborn Screening Market For Consumables, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 158 Row: Newborn Screening Market For Instruments, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 159 Row: Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 160 Row: Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 161 Row: Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 162 Row: Newborn Screening Market, By Test, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Row: Newborn Screening Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

11 Competitive Landscape

