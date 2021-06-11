Fertility Test Market 2021 Global Key Country Analysis: Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Prestige Brands Holdings, bioZhena, Fairhaven Health, Fertility Focus

The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % the forecast period. Growth in this market is primarily driven by by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.

Major Players:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland),

Prestige Brands Holdings (US),

bioZhena (US),

Fairhaven Health (US),

Fertility Focus (UK),

Geratherm Medical (Germany),

Hilin Life Products (US),

UEBE Medical (Germany),

AdvaCare Pharma (US),

AVA (Switzerland),

Babystart (UK),

Valley Electronics (Germany),

Sensiia (UK),

and Mira Care (US),

Fertility Test Market report works as an established source of information to offer a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. The report is divided into several characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the Fertility Test Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. In addition, this market report also gives top to bottom assessment of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.

A Fertility Test Market research report helps in gathering and analyzing useful insights such as global market size, forecast, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry.

“In terms Purchase mode, OTC segment to register significant growth during the forecast period..”

Based on the mode of purchase, the fertility test market is segmented into direct/prescription, OTC, and online products. In 2020 the OTC segment had the major market share and exibited high growth. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the inclination of patients towards self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, increasing initiatives by market players to spread awareness on fertility, and the rising preference for confidentiality and accessibility of test results.

In terms Application, the female fertility testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020.”

Based on the application, the fertility test market is segmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. In 2020, the female fertility testing segment accounted for a larger market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates, availability of a wide range of fertility testing options for females, increase in gynecological issues in women (such as PCOD/PCOS), and the high cost of IVF procedures.

“In terms of product segment, ovulation prediction kits segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the fertility test market is segmented into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors & male fertility testing products. Large share is attributed to ovulation prediction kits segment due to the increasing use of ovulation prediction kits, easy over-the-counter availability and low cost, and higher accuracy than natural fertility testing techniques, such as calendar methods and cervical mucus monitoring.

“The home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”`

Based on end-users, the fertility test market has been segmented based on end-user category—home care settings, hospitals and fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the inclination of patients toward self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, easy access to fertility and ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites, availability of user-friendly and easy-to-handle devices, and the growing preference for the confidentiality of test results.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly due to the growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, increasing funding/investments toward the development of fertility and ovulation monitors, and the growing focus of both international and domestic players on the Asia Pacific fertility test market.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the fertility test market based on application, mode of purchase, by products, end user, and region. It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions and their respective major countries.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the fertility test market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the fertility test market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the fertility test market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

