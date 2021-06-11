Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market Growth Rate (CAGR of 13.9%) & Top Player Flex, Ltd., Sanmina Corporation , Nordson Corporation, Plexus Corp., TE Connectivity

The Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2026 from USD 29.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The Asia pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is mainly driven by the overall growth of the medical devices market, mainly due to the rising disease prevalence, life expectancy, and geriatric population. Technological advancements have prompted end users to overhaul or update their manufacturing systems. As this is a costly process, they look to outsource contract manufacturing.

Some of the key players in the medical device outsourced manufacturing market are:

Jabil Inc. (US),

Nipro Corporation (Japan),

Flex, Ltd. (Singapore),

Sanmina Corporation (US),

Nordson Corporation (US),

Plexus Corp. (US),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (US),

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US),

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (US),

Aptar, Inc. (US),

Carclo plc (UK),

Nolato GW, Inc. (Sweden),

Gerresheimer AG (Germany),

Celestica Inc. (Canada),

Integer Holdings Corporation (US),

Nortech Systems, Inc. (US),

Consort Medical plc (Sweden),

Nemera Development SA (France),

Tessy Plastics Corporation (US),

Viant Medical (US),

MeHow (China),

Phillips-Medisize Corporation (US),

Tekni-Plex (US),

and Peter’s Technology (Taiwan).

However, market growth is impeded by the growing consolidation in the medical devices market. To develop their own manufacturing capabilities and save costs, Larger players are focusing on acquiring smaller players and CMOs themselves. This may affect the overall market growth to a certain extent.

“Cardiovascular segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast period.”

Based on device type, the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is broadly segmented into IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, orthopedic devices, respiratory care devices, ophthalmology devices, surgical devices, diabetes care devices, dental devices, endoscopy devices, gynecology/urology devices, personal care devices, neurology devices, and other devices. Cardiovascular segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast period. With the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases on the rise, the demand for medical devices that can treat conditions of the heart and blood vessels will continue to grow. At the same time, the complexity of the devices will follow a similar trend. They will become smaller, incorporate more components made from various materials, require stringent tolerance analyses, and demand innovative packaging and sterilization solutions. Subsequently, not all OEMs possess innovative and sophisticated product manufacturing capabilities, thereby driving the demand for medical device outsourced manufacturing.

“Device development and manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of APAC medical device outsourced manufacturing market in 2020”

Based on service, the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is segmented into device development and manufacturing services, quality management services, packaging and assembly services and other services. In 2020, the device development and manufacturing services segment dominated this market. The increasing adoption of contract manufacturing services in the medical device industry, growth in the medical devices market (especially in the single-use disposable medical devices market), and improving device development and manufacturing capabilities are the major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

“Class III segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast period.”

Based on the class of device, the APAC medical device outsourced manufacturing market is segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III medical devices. The manufacturing of Class III devices requires sophisticated and advanced technologies owing to the risks these devices pose to patients if not utilized in the intended way. The primary difference is that in addition to the general controls of Class I devices and special controls of Class II devices, all Class III devices require premarket approval, including a comprehensive scientific review to ensure their safety and effectiveness. The high growth rate of this market segment is fueled by the increasing adoption of innovative technologies by medical device outsourced manufacturing companies to manufacture high-end Class III medical devices.

“Production segment accounted for the largest share of Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market in 2020”

Based on process, the medical device outsourced manufacturing market is broadly segmented into production, prototyping, pilot production, design for manufacturing, process evaluation, validation, project management, packaging, and assembly. In 2020, the production segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device outsourced manufacturing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of medical device companies outsourcing their production tasks to minimize manufacturing costs.

“China accounted for the largest share of the APAC medical device outsourced manufacturing market in 2020.”

Geographically, the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia & Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2020, China accounted for the largest market share of the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market, followed by Japan. China’s dominant share is mainly driven by the lower cost of raw material and labor than other Asia Pacific countries, increasing demand for medical devices due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of technologically advanced products, and the less stringent regulatory scenario compared to most developed countries.

By Company: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 55%, and Others: 20%

By Country: India: 25%, China: 20%, Japan: 15%, Singapore: 10% and Rest of the World: 30%

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the medical device outsourced manufacturing market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by device type, services, class, process and country. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the medical device outsourced manufacturing market and its segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growth In The Medical Devices Market

Figure 22 Asia Pacific: Gdp Growth Rate (%), 2018 Vs. 2023 (Forecast)

5.2.2 Technological Advancements In Medical Device Modalities

Figure 23 Factors Driving The Demand For Contract Manufacturing

5.2.3 Impact Of Industry 4.0 On The Medical Devices Industry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Consolidation In The Medical Devices Market

Table 4 Key Acquisitions In The Medical Devices Industry

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure In The Apac Region

Figure 24 Asia Pacific: Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita (2002 Vs. 2010 Vs. 2018)

5.4.2 Increased Life Expectancy

Figure 25 Estimated Increase In The Geriatric Population, By Region, 2019 Vs. 2050

Table 5 Average Life Expectancy (Years), 2023 (Forecast)

5.5 Market Challenges

5.5.1 Balancing Technological Capabilities Against Costs

7 APAC Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 18 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Device Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Ivd Devices

Table 19 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Ivd Devices, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Ivd Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Ivd Consumables

7.2.1.1 Increased Accessibility And Demand For Reagents & Kits And Increasing Volume Of Ivd Tests Performed Are The Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 21 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Ivd Consumables, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Ivd Equipment

7.2.2.1 Advances In Life Sciences Research To Support Market Growth

Table 22 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Ivd Equipment, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

7.3.1 Adoption Of New And Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Systems In Developing Countries To Support Market Growth

Table 23 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Diagnostic Imaging Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Cardiovascular Devices

7.4.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases To Drive The Demand For Contract Manufacturing Services

Table 24 Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases In Asia Pacific Countries, 2015–2035

Table 25 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Cardiovascular Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5 Drug Delivery Devices

Table 26 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Drug Delivery Devices, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Drug Delivery Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.1 Infusion Devices And Administration Sets

7.5.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases & Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 28 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Infusion Devices And Administration Sets, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2 Syringes

7.5.2.1 Growing Demand For Syringes Among Patients And Healthcare Professionals To Drive Market Growth

Table 29 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Syringes, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.3 Inhalers

7.5.3.1 High Prevalence Of Asthma And Copd To Drive Market Growth

Table 30 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Inhalers, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.4 Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors

7.5.4.1 Increasing Focus On Developing Technologically Advanced Autoinjectors To Drive The Market

Table 31 Recent Approvals For Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors Across The Globe

Table 32 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.6 Orthopedic Devices

7.6.1 Consolidation In The Orthopedic Devices Market To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 33 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Orthopedic Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.7 Respiratory Care Devices

7.7.1 Covid-19 To Boost The Demand For Contract Manufacturing Of Respiratory Care Devices

Table 34 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Respiratory Care Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.8 Ophthalmology Devices

7.8.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Ophthalmic Diseases & Technological Advancements In Ophthalmic Devices To Support Market Growth

Table 35 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Ophthalmology Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.9 Surgical Devices

7.9.1 Increase In The Number Of Surgical Procedures Will Drive Segmental Growth

Table 36 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Surgical Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.10 Diabetes Care Devices

7.10.1 Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes To Drive The Demand For Diabetes Devices And Consumables

Figure 32 Adult Population Vs. Diabetic Population Vs. Impaired Glucose Tolerance, 2019 Vs. 2030 Vs. 2045 (Southeast Asia)

Table 37 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Diabetes Care Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.11 Dental Devices

7.11.1 Rising Incidence Of Dental Diseases, Coupled With The Increasing Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Dental Diagnostic Devices, To Drive Market Growth

Table 38 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Dental Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.12 Endoscopy Devices

7.12.1 Growth In This Market Is Driven By The Rising Patient Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures

Table 39 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Endoscopy Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.13 Gynecology/Urology Devices

7.13.1 Growing Awareness And Preventive Check-Ups For Late-Phase Diagnosis Of Stds Will Propel The Gynecology/Urology Devices Segment

Table 40 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Gynecology/Urology Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.14 Personal Care Devices

7.14.1 Shift In Consumption Pattern Towards Premium Personal Care Products To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 41 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Personal Care Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.15 Neurology Devices

7.15.1 Rising Global Burden Of Neurological Diseases Will Drive Growth In This Segment

Table 42 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Neurology Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.16 Other Devices

Table 43 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market For Other Devices, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Asia Pacific Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Device Development And Manufacturing Services

Table 45 Asia Pacific Device Development And Manufacturing Services Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Asia Pacific Device Development And Manufacturing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1 Device Manufacturing Services

Table 47 Asia Pacific Device Manufacturing Services Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Asia Pacific Device Manufacturing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.1 Electronic Manufacturing Services

8.2.1.1.1 Rising Demand For Miniaturization And More Complex Medical Products To Drive Growth In The Electronic Manufacturing Services Segment

Table 49 Asia Pacific Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.2 Cnc Machining And Laser Cutting & 3d Printing Services

8.2.1.2.1 Extensive Applications Of Cnc Machining, Laser Cutting, And 3d Printing In The Manufacturing Of Medical Devices And Components To Drive Market Growth

Table 50 Asia Pacific Cnc Machining And Laser Cutting & 3d Printing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.3 Extrusion Tubing Services

8.2.1.3.1 Rising Utility Of Extrusion Tubing In Minimally Invasive Surgical Applications To Drive Market Growth

Table 51 Asia Pacific Extrusion Tubing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.4 Lsr Molding Services

8.2.1.4.1 Ability Of Lsr Molding To Produce Consistent Parts From Cycle To Cycle—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 52 Asia Pacific Lsr Molding Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.5 Thermoplastic Injection Molding Services

8.2.1.5.1 Long Tooling Time And High Cost Could Restrain The Growth Of The Thermoplastic Injection Molding Services Segment

Table 53 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Injection Molding Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.6 Cleaning And Finishing Services

8.2.1.6.1 High-Quality Cleaning And Finishing Needed To Meet The Regulatory Requirements For Sterility And Hygiene Of Medical Devices To Drive Market Growth

Table 54 Asia Pacific Cleaning And Finishing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1.7 Other Device Manufacturing Services

Table 55 Asia Pacific Other Device Manufacturing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Device Engineering Services

8.2.2.1 Complexity Of Device Engineering Services To Drive The Demand For This Market

Table 56 Asia Pacific Device Engineering Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.3 Process Development Services

8.2.3.1 Need To Meet Functionality, Usability, And Regulatory Objectives Of Medical Devices To Drive Market Growth

Figure 34 Medical Device Process Development Services

Table 57 Asia Pacific Process Development Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Quality Management Services

Table 58 Asia Pacific Quality Management Services Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Asia Pacific Quality Management Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.1 Packaging Validation Services

8.3.1.1 Increasing Product Safety Concerns For Medical Devices Are A Major Factor Driving The Demand For Packaging Validation Services

Table 60 Asia Pacific Packaging Validation Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Inspection & Testing Services

8.3.2.1 Need To Meet Compliance Standards At Manufacturing Sites Driving The Growth Of This Segment

Table 61 Asia Pacific Inspection & Testing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.3 Sterilization Services

8.3.3.1 Rising Complexity Of Sterility Standards To Drive Market Growth

Table 62 Asia Pacific Sterilization Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Packaging And Assembly Services

Figure 35 Final Assembly Services In The Global Value Chain Of Medical Devices

Table 63 Asia Pacific Packaging And Assembly Services Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Asia Pacific Packaging And Assembly Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4.1 Primary & Secondary Packaging

8.4.1.1 Growth In The Primary And Secondary Packaging Segment Propelled By The Need For Adherence To Regulations And Patient Safety

Table 65 Asia Pacific Primary And Secondary Packaging Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4.2 Labeling

8.4.2.1 Rising Incidence Of Export Bans And Product Recalls Due To Improper Labeling To Boost Growth In This Segment

Table 66 Asia Pacific Labeling Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4.3 Other Packaging And Assembly Services

Table 67 Asia Pacific Other Packaging And Assembly Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.5 Other Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services

Table 68 Asia Pacific Other Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

