3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2021 Growth Rate (CAGR of 16.3%) and Global Prominent Players Materialise NV, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Desktop Metal, Inc., Prodways Group

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to technological advancements; growing public and private investments and funding are driving the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new 3D Printing Medical Devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=422192

Some of the prominent players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market include:

Stratasys Ltd. (US & Israel),

3D Systems Corporation (US),

GE Additive (US),

Materialise NV (Belgium),

Renishaw plc (UK),

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany),

Desktop Metal, Inc. (US),

Prodways Group (France),

Carbon, Inc. (US),

CELLINK (Sweden),

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US),

EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH (Germany),

Biomedical Modeling, Inc. (US),

Formlabs, Inc. (US),

3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (UK),

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US),

DWS Systems SRL (Italy),

Roland DG (Japan),

HP, Inc. (US),

and regenHU (Switzerland) among others.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. The report also plays a key role in keeping hold of the reputation of the firm and its products. The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market document contains all the information including market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements while also detailing what the major players are doing in respect of product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and how it is affecting the market in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values for the market.

The economical unrest across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“In terms of component, software & services segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the component, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented equipment, materials, and software & services. Materials include plastics and biocompatible resins, polymers, metals and metal alloys, ceramics, wax, and other biomaterials. 3D printing medical device vendors are gaining significant profits from services when compared to the sales of printers and materials. In order to sustain in this highly competitive market, several vendors offer pay-as-you-go subscription services. Thus rising number of 3D printing service provider have led to the growth of Software and services segment.

“In terms application, customizable prosthetics and implants segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, standard prosthetics and implants, custom prosthetics and implants, tissue-engineered products, hearing aids, wearable medical devices/implantable medical devices, and other medical devices. The customizable prosthetics and implants segment accounted for a larger share in the market in 2020. The use of 3D printing in CMF implants is increasing in the medical and dental fields. Using this technology, bioresorbable and small plates and screws are fixed, which help maintain the 3D shape of the bone in the craniofacial skeleton. These implants can be manufactured quickly and cost-effectively, and are sterilizable.

“Laser beam melting (LBM) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market, by the architecture” `

On the basis of technology, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market has been segmented into electron beam melting (EBM), laser beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition or extrusion-based technologies, three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding, and other technologies. The LBM market is further segmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), selective laser melting (SLM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and LaserCUSING. LBM is the most commonly used technology for the manufacture of metal and plastic parts, such as small-sized prosthetics or implants, surgical instruments, and porous scaffolds in tissue engineering. It is the best-suited technology for the production of small parts, such as dental copings and hybrid parts of machines for minimally invasive surgery, due to its high accuracy. The growth of this segment is attributed to suitability for a wide range of materials available for 3D printing, and it does not require post-processing of materials

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to growth of 3D printing service providers and favourable investments scenario and evolving healthcare infrastructure in China, Japan, and India

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the 3D Printing Medical Devices market based on component, application, technology, end user and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=422192

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

Figure 3 Primary Sources: 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (2019 & 2020)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Company-Wise Revenue Share Analysis (2019 & 2020)

Figure 6 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.2 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.2.4 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

Figure 12 High Incidence Of Dental And Orthopedic Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Country And Component

Figure 13 Japan Is The Largest Market For 3d Printing Medical Devices In The Asia Pacific

4.3 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Share, By End User

Figure 14 Hospitals & Surgical Centers Form The Largest End-User Segment In This Market

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

Figure 15 Market In China To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Public-Private Funding For 3d Printing Activities

5.2.1.2 High Incidence Of Orthopedic And Dental Diseases

5.2.1.3 Easy Development Of Customized Medical Products Using 3d Printing

5.2.1.4 Growing Applications Of 3d Printing In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.5 Availability Of Advanced 3d Printing Materials For Dental And Medical Applications

5.2.1.6 Increasing Demand For 3d-Printed Products In Cosmetology And The Pharmaceutical Industry

Figure 17 Total Number Of Craniofacial & Maxillofacial Procedures In The Us, By Type (2019)

Figure 18 Us: Patient Spending On Cosmetic Dentistry Services, 2015 Vs. 2017 (Usd Million)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage Of A Skilled Workforce Due To Limited Specialized Training In Additive Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Process For The Approval Of 3d-Printed Medical Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Direct Digital Manufacturing

Figure 19 Workflow Comparison: Traditional Vs. Digital Dentistry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of Cad/Cam Technology And Desktop Printers

Table 1 Major Intraoral Scanners Integrated With Cad/Cam Launched In Recent Years

5.2.3.3 Consolidation Of Dental Laboratories And Hospitals

5.2.3.4 Growing Demand For Organ Transplants

5.2.3.5 Expiry Of Key Patents In The 3d Printing Industry

Table 2 Key Patent Expiry Dates In The 3d Printing Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Investment And Operating Costs

5.2.4.2 Rising Number Of Large Medical Practices

Figure 20 Us: Percentage Of Dentists In Solo Practices (2000 To 2017)

5.2.4.3 Socio-Ethical Concerns Related To The Use Of 3d-Printed Products

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 3 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patent Publication Trends For Medical 3d Printing

Figure 21 Patent Publication Trends For Medical 3d Printing, 2015–2021

5.4.2 Top Applicants (Companies) For 3d Printing Technology Patents

Figure 22 Top Applicant Companies For 3d Printing Technology Patents, 2015–2021

5.4.3 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) For 3d Printing Medical Devices Patents

Figure 23 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries For 3d Printing Medical Devices Patents, 2015–2021

5.4.4 Patent Publication Trends For Dental 3d Printing

Figure 24 Patent Publication Trends For Dental 3d Printing, 2015–2020

5.4.5 Top Applicants (Companies) For Dental 3d Printing Patents

Figure 25 Top Applicant Companies For Dental 3d Printing Patents, 2015–2020

5.4.6 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) For Dental 3d Printing Patents

Figure 26 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries For Dental 3d Printing Patents, 2015–2020

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 27 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Value Chain Analysis (2020)

5.6 Ecosystem Map

Figure 28 3d Printing Medical Devices Market: Ecosystem Map (2020)

5.7 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Pricing Analysis: 3d Printers, 2020 (Asp In Usd)

5.8 Covid-19 Impact On The 3d Printing Medical Devices Market

5.9 Evolution Of 3d Printing Technology In The Dental And Medical Sector

Figure 29 Dental 3d Printing Technology Evolution

Figure 30 Evolution Of 3d Printing Technology For The Medical Sector

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Us

Table 5 Us Fda: Medical Device Classification

Table 6 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

5.10.2 Canada

Table 7 Canada: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Figure 31 Canada: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices

5.10.3 Europe

Figure 32 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

5.10.4 Asia Pacific

5.10.4.1 Japan

5.10.4.1.1 Revision Of The Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (Pal) And Implementation Of The New Pmd Act In Japan

Table 8 Japan: Medical Device Classification Under Pmda

5.10.4.2 China

Table 9 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

5.10.4.3 India

5.11 Australia

5.11.1 Tga Device Classification

6 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

Table 10 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 11 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Custom Prosthetics & Implants

Table 12 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Custom Prosthetics & Implants Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Custom Craniomaxillofacial Implants

6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Head And Neck Cancer To Increase The Adoption Of 3d-Printed Cmf Implants

Table 22 Custom Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Custom Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Custom Dental Prosthetics & Implants

6.2.2.1 Growing Edentulous Population To Encourage 3d Printing Of Customized Prosthodontics

Table 24 Custom Dental Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Custom Dental Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Custom Orthopedic Implants

6.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Patient-Specific 3d-Printed Orthopedic Implants To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 26 Custom Orthopedic Implants Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Custom Orthopedic Implants Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Surgical Guides

Table 28 Surgical Guides Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Surgical Guides Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Surgical Guides Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Surgical Guides Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Surgical Guides Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Surgical Guides Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Surgical Guides Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Surgical Guides Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Surgical Guides Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Surgical Guides Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Dental Guides

6.3.1.1 Advantages Offered By 3d-Printed Dental Guides To Drive Their Adoption

Table 38 Dental Guides Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Dental Guides Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Orthopedic Guides

6.3.2.1 Exponential Growth In Customized Orthopedic Guides To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 40 Orthopedic Guides Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Orthopedic Guides Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Craniomaxillofacial Guides

6.3.3.1 Strategic Initiatives For The Adoption Of 3d-Printed Cmf Medical Devices To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 42 Craniomaxillofacial Guides Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Craniomaxillofacial Guides Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3.4 Spinal Guides

6.3.4.1 Adoption Of Spinal Guides Is Increasing For Pedicle Screw Placement

Table 44 Spinal Guides Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Spinal Guides Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Tissue-Engineered Products

Table 46 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Tissue-Engineered Products Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Bone & Cartilage Scaffolds

6.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Musculoskeletal Conditions To Drive The Demand For Bone And Cartilage Scaffolds

Table 56 Bone & Cartilage Scaffolds Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Bone & Cartilage Scaffolds Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Ligament & Tendon Scaffolds

6.4.2.1 Advances In Tendon And Ligament Tissue Engineering To Fuel Market Growth

Table 58 Ligament & Tendon Scaffolds Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Ligament & Tendon Scaffolds Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5 Surgical Instruments

Table 60 Surgical Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Surgical Instruments Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Surgical Instruments Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Surgical Instruments Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Surgical Instruments Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Surgical Instruments Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Surgical Instruments Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Surgical Instruments Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5.1 Surgical Fasteners

6.5.1.1 Application Of Surgical Fasteners Is Increasing In Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Table 70 Surgical Fasteners Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Surgical Fasteners Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5.2 Scalpels

6.5.2.1 Demand For Advanced Scalpels Is Increasing Among End Users

Table 72 Surgical Scalpels Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Surgical Scalpels Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5.3 Retractors

6.5.3.1 Low Development And Production Costs To Drive The Demand For Retractors

Table 74 Retractors Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Retractors Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.6 Hearing Aids

6.6.1 Development Of 3d-Printed Anti-Bacterial Hearing Aids To Drive Market Growth

Table 76 Hearing Aids Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Hearing Aids Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Hearing Aids Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Hearing Aids Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Hearing Aids Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Hearing Aids Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Hearing Aids Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Hearing Aids Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.7 Standard Prosthetics & Implants

6.7.1 Rising Number Of Sports And Accident-Related Injuries To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Figure 33 Injuries Caused By Various Sports Activities In The Us (2017)

Figure 34 Germany Reported The Highest Number Of Road Accidents Globally (2016)

Table 84 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Standard Prosthetics & Implants Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.8 Wearable Medical Devices

6.8.1 Growing Demand For Remote Monitoring Is Likely To Fuel The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 92 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

6.9 Other Applications

Table 100 Other Applications Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Other Applications Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Other Applications Market, By Technology, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Other Applications Market, By Technology, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Other Applications Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Other Applications Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Other Applications Market, By End User, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Other Applications Market, By End User, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

Table 108 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 109 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Software & Services

7.2.1 With Advancements In Printing Technology And Materials, The Demand For 3d Printing Services Is Increasing

Table 110 3d Printing Software & Services Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 111 3d Printing Software & Services Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Equipment

Table 112 3d Printing Equipment Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 113 3d Printing Equipment Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 114 3d Printing Equipment Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 115 3d Printing Equipment Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 3d Printers

7.3.1.1 Workflow Enhancements And Benefits Of Digitization To Drive The Adoption Of 3d Printers

Table 116 3d Printers Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 117 3d Printers Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 3d Bioprinters

7.3.2.1 Increasing Clinical Applications Of 3d Bioprinters To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 118 3d Bioprinters Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 119 3d Bioprinters Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Materials

Table 120 3d Printing Materials Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 121 3d Printing Materials Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 122 3d Printing Materials Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 123 3d Printing Materials Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Plastics

Table 124 3d Printing Plastics Market, By Type, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 125 3d Printing Plastics Market, By Type, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 126 3d Printing Plastics Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 127 3d Printing Plastics Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1.1 Photopolymers

7.4.1.1.1 Photopolymers Have Wide Applications In Anatomical Modeling

Table 128 3d Printing Photopolymers Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 129 3d Printing Photopolymers Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1.2 Thermoplastics

7.4.1.2.1 Thermoplastics Are Gaining Popularity As Viable Alternatives To Metals

Table 130 3d Printing Thermoplastics Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 131 3d Printing Thermoplastics Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Metals And Metal Alloys

7.4.2.1 Superior Mechanical Strength And Surface Finish Offered By Metals To Drive Their Demand

Table 132 3d Printing Metals And Metal Alloys Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 133 3d Printing Metals And Metal Alloys Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Biomaterials

7.4.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities For The Use Of Biomaterials In 3d Bioprinting To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 134 3d Printing Biomaterials Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 135 3d Printing Biomaterials Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.4 Ceramics

7.4.4.1 Ceramics Have Wide Applications In The Dental Industry

Table 136 3d Printing Ceramics Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 137 3d Printing Ceramics Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.5 Paper

7.4.5.1 Cost-Effective Paper-Based 3d-Printed Anatomical Models Are Used For Training And Education Purposes

Table 138 3d Printing Paper Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 139 3d Printing Paper Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.6 Wax

7.4.6.1 Increasing Number Of Orthodontic Procedures To Drive The Demand For Wax Material

Table 140 3d Printing Wax Market, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 141 3d Printing Wax Market, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.7 Other Materials

Table 142 Liquid Resins Available In The Dental 3d Printing Market

Table 143 3d Printing Market For Other Materials, By Region, 2019–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 144 3d Printing Market For Other Materials, By Region, 2024–2026 (Usd Million)

8 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=422192

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.