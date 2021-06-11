Healthcare Provider Network Management Market 2021 Global Key Country Analysis: SKYGEN USA, Evolent Health, Inc., OSP Labs, Virtusa Corp., EXL

The healthcare provider network management market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.9%. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of stringent federal mandates in the US, the growing focus on improving the quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements, the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, and the in-house shortage of skilled personnel.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=472331

Some of the major players in the market include:

Cognizant (US),

Ayasdi, Inc. (US),

Change Healthcare (US),

Optum, Inc. (US),

Genpact Limited (US),

Infosys BPM Ltd. (India),

Atos Syntel, Inc. (France),

Mphasis, Ltd. (India),

SKYGEN USA (US),

Evolent Health, Inc. (US),

OSP Labs (US),

HGS Ltd. (India),

Virtusa Corp. (US),

EXL (US), among others.

“The growing focus on improving the quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements, the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are set to drive the healthcare provider network management market.”

The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. All the data and information collected in this market document for research and analysis is represented in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the sensible understanding of users. Besides, big sample sizes have been exploited for the data collection in this report which ensembles the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. This Healthcare Provider Network Management Market analysis report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report.

Increasing prevalence of Healthcare Provider Network Management Market report highlights the notable industry growth drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints for the leading key players. This market research report assesses in progress as well as future performance of the market in addition to brand-new trends in the market. This market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market business report is a great resource which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

Payers will play a critical role throughout the crisis to ensure patients get the care they need at the appropriate cost. While many payer organizations find it difficult to run smoothly, companies that opted for provider network management infrastructure are functioning well. Furthermore, the pandemic has also caused extensive concerns and increasing economic hardships for consumers, businesses, and communities. With the ongoing pressure on the supply and demand side, there is potential for further market disturbance. Organizations and individuals may be experiencing liquidity stress, including limited access to credit. The deployment of provider network management solutions is vital for healthcare insurance providers, as it helps to manage providers’ networks with greater efficiency, processes claims with greater accuracy, and reduces costs and errors while lowering the burden on providers. These solutions enable payers to handle clients’ risks in real-time.

“The services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare provider network management market in 2020. This segment’s large share can be attributed to the reduced costs of services in healthcare systems and improvements in claims auto adjudication rates, operational efficiencies, and provider relationships. The services segment is further categorized as internal and external services.

“The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into the on-premise delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. The on-premise delivery mode segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare provider network management market in 2019. On the other hand, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Comparatively, lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred, and better scalability, flexibility, and affordability are the major factors driving the cloud-based solutions market.

“The private payers to garner large market share during the forecast period.”

Based on end users, the healthcare provider network management services market is segmented into private payers and public payers. The private payers’ segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in 2020. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising competitiveness among private payers to enhance their capabilities and offerings.

“The Asia Pacific healthcare provider network management market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the healthcare provider network management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC can be attributed to the evolution of the healthcare ecosystem, growing burden on the healthcare industry, and increasing government initiatives for HCIT adoption in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 8%

Research Coverage

This report studies the healthcare provider network management market based on component, delivery mode, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the healthcare provider network management market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=472331

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.5.1 Scope-Related Limitations

1.5.2 Methodology-Related Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.1 Approach One: Revenue Mapping-Based Estimation

Figure 4 Estimation Of The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market: Revenue Mapping-Based Estimation

2.3.1.2 Approach Two: Buyer Adoption-Based Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Buyer Adoption-Based

Figure 6 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

Figure 7 Revenue-Based Market Size Estimation: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 8 Penetration Rate-Based Market Estimation

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.1 Covid-19-Specific Assumptions

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Limitations And Associated Risks

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Geographical Snapshot Of The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Provider Network Management: Market Overview

Figure 14 The Asia Pacific Region Is Projected To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 North America Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component & Country (2019)

Figure 15 The Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Healthcare Provider Network Management Market In 2019

4.3 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode (2020-2025)

Figure 16 On-Premise Delivery Mode Segment To Dominate The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market During The Forecast Period

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

Figure 17 Asia Pacific Market To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation Of Stringent Federal Mandates In The Us

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus On Improving The Quality Of Care Through The Effective Use Of Payer Reporting Requirements

5.2.1.3 Need To Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.4 In-House Shortage Of Skilled Personnel

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 It Infrastructural Constraints In Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Unforeseen Costs Associated With Outsourcing Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advanced Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reluctance Of Users To Migrate From Legacy Systems

5.3 Covid-19 Impact

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market: Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

Figure 20 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market: Ecosystem

6 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Provider Network Management Services

6.2.1 The Services Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market During The Forecast Period

Table 3 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Provider Network Management Software

6.3.1 Rising Healthcare Costs Is The Key Driver For The Adoption Of Provider Network Management Software

Table 7 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Software Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

Table 10 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

7.2.1 The On-Premise Delivery Mode Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2019

Table 11 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For On-Premise Delivery Mode, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For On-Premise Delivery Mode, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For On-Premise Delivery Mode, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

7.3.1 The Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Segment Is Expected To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 14 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market For Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 17 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Private Payers

8.2.1 The Private Payers’ Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market During The Forecast Period

Table 18 Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market For Private Payers, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Public Payers

8.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives To Improve Healthcare Coverage Is Driving The Growth Of This Segment

Table 19 Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market For Public Payers, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Table 20 Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 21 North America To Grow At A Cagr Of 14.0% During The Forecast Period

Table 21 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 North America: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Increase In Health Insurance Coverage

9.2.1.2 Rising Need To Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Table 26 Us: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Us: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Us: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Us: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Strong Government Focus On Healthcare It Solutions

9.2.2.2 The Rising Need To Improve The Quality Of Healthcare In Canada

Table 30 Canada: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Canada: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Canada: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Canada: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Figure 22 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview

Table 34 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Europe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Government Initiatives To Modernize The Healthcare System In Germany Drives The Market Growth

Table 39 Germany: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Germany: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Germany: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Germany: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Uk Is Projected To Grow With The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 43 Uk: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Uk: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Uk: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Uk: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Digital Insurance Startups In France To Support Market Growth For Hpnm Solutions

Table 47 France: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 France: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 France: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 France: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Rest Of Europe

Table 51 Roe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Roe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Roe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Roe: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Table 55 Apac: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Apac: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Apac: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Apac: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Rest Of The World

Table 59 Row: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Component, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Row: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Row: Healthcare Provider Network Management Services Market Size, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

Figure 23 Key Players Adopted Organic And Inorganic Growth Strategies Between 2017 And 2020

Figure 24 Market Evolution Framework

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Acquisitions

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

10.2.3 Product And Service Launches

10.2.4 Expansions

11 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions And Methodology

11.1.1 Stars

11.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.1.4 Participants

Figure 25 Mnm Vendor Dive Comparison Matrix: Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

11.2 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

11.2.1 Cognizant

Figure 26 Cognizant: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.2.2 Change Healthcare

Figure 27 Change Healthcare: Company Snapshot

11.2.3 Optum, Inc. (A Part Of Unitedhealth Group)

Figure 28 Unitedhealth Group: Company Snapshot

11.2.4 Ayasdi, Inc.

11.2.5 Genpact Limited

Figure 29 Genpact Limited: Company Snapshot

11.2.6 Infosys Bpm, Ltd.

Figure 30 Infosys: Company Snapshot

11.2.7 Atos Syntel Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Atos Se)

Figure 31 Atos Se: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.2.8 Mphasis Limited

Figure 32 Mphasis Limited: Company Snapshot

11.2.9 Skygen Usa, Llc.

11.2.10 Evolent Health, Inc.

Figure 33 Evolent Health: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.2.11 Osp Labs

11.2.12 Hgs Ltd.

Figure 34 Hgs Ltd.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.2.13 Virtusa Corp.

Figure 35 Virtusa Corp.: Company Snapshot (2020)

11.2.14 Exl

Figure 36 Exl: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.2.15 Vee Technologies

11.2.16 Symplr

11.2.17 Appian

11.2.18 Virsys12, Llc. (A Salesforce Company)

11.2.19 Inovalon

11.2.20 Wipro Limited

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=472331

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.