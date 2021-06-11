Clinical Trial Management System Market 2021 Growth Rate (CAGR of 14.7%) and Prominent Players Bioclinica, IBM, Bio-Optronics, Datatrak, Veeva Systems, DSG, MasterControl

The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 Million by 2025 from USD 801 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.The growth of the CTMS market is driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials. However, budget constraints and limited knowledge about advanced CTMS solutions restrain the market growth.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=126572

Some of the prominent players in the clinical trial management system market include:

Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), IBM (US) Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US), among others.

Clinical Trial Management System Market report is an analytical estimation of the major challenges in terms of sales, export or import, and revenue that an organization may have to face in the approaching years. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology that focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. This business research report also contains strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the market. Not to mention, the data is collected only from loyal sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites, and annual reports of the companies on which the industry can count on confidently.

Clinical Trial Management System Market report provides the broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards growth and success. Moreover, the Clinical Trial Management System Market report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Hence, the Clinical Trial Management System Market report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or the industry.

“New product launch to drive the growth of the global clinical trial management system market.”

“In terms deployment mode, enterprise-wide segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the deployment mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS. The enterprise-wide segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its widespread adoption by the majority of end users due to its benefits.

In terms delivery mode, web-based (on demand) segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the delivery mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into web-based (on demand), licensed enterprise (on-premise), and cloud-based (SaaS) . The web-based (on demand) segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, improved productivity, and time and cost-efficiency.

“In terms of products & service, software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product & service, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into software and service. Rising R&D expenditure, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing adoption of clinical trial management solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the software market

“Large pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market, by the end user” `

The clinical trial management system market has been segmented based on end-user category—large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. Large pharma-biotech companies segment accounted the highest market share in the year 2019. The CROs segment holds the second-largest market share; it is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of theclinical trial management system market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, faster rate of patient recruitment for clinical trials than mature nations, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, a shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the clinical trial management system market based on deployment, delivery, product & service, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the clinical trial management system market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the clinical trial management system market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the clinical trial management system market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=126572

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Clinical Trial Management System Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 End User-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Clinical Trial Management System Market

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Product And Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Deployment Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Geographical Snapshot Of The Clinical Trial Management System Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Trial Management System Market Overview

Figure 11 Increasing Research Partnerships And Outsourcing Are Driving Growth In The Ctms Market

4.2 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Deployment Mode

Figure 12 Enterprise-Wide Deployment Dominates The Market

4.3 Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Management System Market

Figure 13 Large Pharma-Biotech Companies Form The Largest End-User Segment In The Asia Pacific Market

4.4 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Region

Figure 14 Apac To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Clinical Trial Management System Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Operational Costs And Regulatory Requirements Associated With Clinical Research

5.2.1.2 Research Partnerships Between Pharma-Biopharma Companies And Cros

5.2.1.3 The Rising Number Of Clinical Trials And The Availability Of Advanced Ctms Solutions

5.2.1.4 Expansion Of The Target Customer Base

5.2.1.5 Rising Government Funding And Grants To Support Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Of Research Processes

5.2.3.2 Greater Integration With Platform-As-A-Service (Paas) And Mobile Computing

5.2.3.3 Investment In Effective Digital Infrastructure And Agility In Technological Adoption

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Fragmented And Highly Regulated Industry

5.2.4.3 Patient Privacy

5.2.4.4 Limited Awareness Among Researchers About Associated Advantages

5.2.5 Key Trends

5.2.5.1 Integration Of Ctms With Software Such As His, Emr, And Edc

5.2.5.2 Mergers And Acquisitions

5.2.5.3 Shift From Manual Data Interpretation To Real-Time Data Analysis During Clinical Studies

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Clinical Trial Management System Market

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage: Parent Market (Healthcare It Solutions)

5.4.1 Ecosystem Coverage: Ctms Market

5.5 Major Use Cases: Parent Market (Life Science Analytics Solutions)

6 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 1 Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Enterprise-Wide Ctms

6.2.1 Enterprise-Wide Ctms Is Preferred By End Users

Table 2 Enterprise-Wide Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 On-Site Ctms

6.3.1 On-Site Ctms Supports Improved Clinical Trails

Table 3 On-Site Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

Table 4 Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Web-Based (On-Demand) Ctms

7.2.1 Provision Of Centralized Management In Clinical Trials To Aid The Adoption Of Web-Based Ctms

Table 5 Web-Based (On-Demand) Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) Ctms

7.3.1 Minimized Risk Of Data Breaches And External Attacks Supports The Use Of On-Premises Ctms Models

Table 6 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Cloud-Based (Saas)

7.4.1 High Adaptability And Reliability To Aid Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions

Table 7 Cloud-Based (Saas) Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

Table 8 Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Rising Number Of Clinical Trials To Support Market Growth

Table 9 Ctms Market For Software, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Need For Continuous Upgradation Of Ctms Software Has Increased The Demand For Services

Table 10 Ctms Market For Services, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 11 Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Large Pharma-Biotech Companies

9.2.1 Large Pharma-Biotech Companies Dominate The End-User Market

Figure 16 Active Pharmaceutical Pipeline, 2009–2019

Table 12 Ctms Market For Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Rising Outsourcing And Growing Cro Presence Are Key Growth Drivers

Table 13 Ctms Market For Cros, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

9.4.1 Need To Comply With Regulations And Ensure Product Safety And Quality Have Supported Use Of Ctms

Figure 17 R&D Spending Of Leading Medical Device Companies (2018)

Table 14 Ctms Market For Medical Device Manufacturers, By Region,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies

9.5.1 Rise In Outsourcing To Smaller Pharma Companies Is A Key Driver Of Market Growth

Table 15 Ctms Market For Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies,By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Other End Users

Table 16 Ctms Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Table 17 Ctms Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 North America

Figure 18 North America: Ctms Market Snapshot

Table 18 North America: Ctms Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 North America: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 North America: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 North America: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 North America: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.1 Us

Table 23 Number Of Clinical Trials Started In The Us, By Company, 2017

Table 24 Us: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Us: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Us: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Us: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Preference Of Pharmaceutical Companies To Conduct Clinical Trials In Canada To Support Market Growth

Table 28 Canada: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Canada: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Canada: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Canada: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Europe

Table 32 Europe: Ctms Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Europe: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Europe: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Europe: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Europe: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 High Investments And Initiatives In Germany To Boost Market Growth

Table 37 Germany: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Germany: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Germany: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Germany: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Favorable R&D Scenario In The Country To Boost Software Adoption

Table 41 Uk: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Uk: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Uk: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Uk: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Number Of Oncology Clinical Trials In France To Drive Market Growth

Table 45 France: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 France: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 France: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 France: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Low Drug Approval Times Have Driven The Adoption Of Ctms, Supporting Market Growth

Table 49 Number Of Clinical Trials Started In Italy, By Company, 2017

Table 50 Italy: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Italy: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Italy: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Italy: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Rising R&D Expenditure To Propel The Growth Of The Spanish Market

Table 54 Spain: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Spain: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Spain: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Spain: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 58 Roe: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Roe: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Roe: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Roe: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 19 Apac: Clinical Trial Management System Market Snapshot

Table 62 Asia Pacific: Ctms Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Asia Pacific: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Asia Pacific: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Asia Pacific: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Asia Pacific: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Low Cost Of Clinical Trials And Large Pharmaceutical R&D Base In China To Drive Market Growth

Table 67 China: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 China: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 China: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 China: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario In Japan To Restrain The Market Growth

Table 71 Japan: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Japan: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Japan: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Japan: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Favorable Pharmaceutical R&D Scenario To Drive Software Adoption

Table 75 India: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 India: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 India: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 India: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Government Support For Clinical Trials To Boost The Market In Australia

Table 79 Australia: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Australia: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Australia: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Australia: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Growth Of The Contract Research Sector Indicates Opportunities For Ctms Providers

Table 83 South Korea: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 South Korea: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 South Korea: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 South Korea: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 87 Roapac: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Roapac: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Roapac: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Roapac: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Rising Investments And Healthcare Expenditure Show Potential For Market Growth

Table 91 Latam: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Latam: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Latam: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Latam: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.6 Middle East And Africa

10.6.1 Growing Availability Of Funding In The Middle East Indicates Opportunities For Market Growth

Table 95 Mea: Ctms Market, By Product & Service, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Mea: Ctms Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Mea: Ctms Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Mea: Ctms Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

Figure 20 Key Developments In The Clinical Trial Management System Market (2017–2020)

11.2 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Share Analysis (2019)

Figure 21 Oracle Held The Leading Position In The Clinical Trial Management System Market In 2019

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2017–2020)

11.3.1 Key Product Launches And Product Deployments (2017–2020)

11.3.2 Key Expansions (2017–2020)

11.3.3 Key Mergers, Divestitures, And Acquisitions (2017–2020)

11.3.4 Key Agreements, Contracts, And Partnerships (2017–2020)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

Figure 22 Clinical Trial Management System Market: Global Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/Smes/Start-Ups (2019)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

Figure 23 Clinical Trial Management System Market: Global Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Smes/Start-Ups)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oracle

Figure 24 Oracle: Company Snapshot

12.2 Medidata Solutions

Figure 25 Medidata Solutions: Company Snapshot

12.3 Parexel International Corporation

12.4 Ibm

Figure 26 Ibm: Company Snapshot

12.5 Bioclinica

12.6 Bio-Optronics

12.7 Datatrak International

Figure 27 Datatrak International: Company Snapshot

12.8 Veeva Systems

Figure 28 Veeva Systems: Company Snapshot

12.9 Mastercontrol

12.10 Dsg

12.11 Ert

12.12 Advarra Technology Solutions

12.13 Mednet Solutions

12.14 Arisglobal

12.15 Dzs Clinical Services (Wdb Holdings Co. Ltd)

12.16 Emerging Players/Start-Ups

12.16.1 Crucial Data Solutions (Cds)

12.16.2 Ennov

12.16.3 Datastat

12.16.4 Bsi

12.16.5 Realtime Software Solutions Llc

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Data

13.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=126572

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.