Women’s Health Diagnostics Market 2021 Global Key Country Analysis: PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., General Electric Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories

The women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025 from USD 25.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. In the past decade, the demand for various health diagnostic tests has increased significantly across the globe. Currently, the market is mainly driven by growing awareness about various health-related disorders, the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe. The increasing adoption of POC diagnostic testing and the growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of diagnostic devices, tests, and procedures; shortage of skilled laboratory technicians; and insufficient reimbursements for diagnostic tests are expected to restrain this market’s growth to a certain extent.

The key players operating in the women’s health diagnostics market include:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), DIALAB GmbH (Austria), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (Denmark), and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

The women’s health diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.

Based on application, the breast cancer testing segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the women’s health diagnostics market is divided into nine segments—osteoporosis testing, OVC testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, STD testing, and ultrasound tests. The breast cancer testing segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness about advanced breast cancer diagnostic techniques, such as ABUS.

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and home care settings. The home care settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing advantages of using self-testing kits will continue to drive market growth. Patient self-testing enables patients to better manage their diseases by utilizing home/self-testing kits. Technological advancements have made many self-testing kits available for various conditions, such as pregnancy and ovulation.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer among women, the growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and the increasing demand for fertility testing monitors. In addition, the rising acceptance of POC diagnostics and PST practices is also expected to drive the growth of this regional segment during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

