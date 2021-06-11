COVID-19 Impact on “Surgical Robots Industry” Analysis by Top Leading Players Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical (Transenterix), Corindus Vascular Robotics

The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Surgical robots enable surgeons to carry out complex surgical procedures with greater precision. They are primarily used in gynecological, urological, orthopedic, general, neurosurgeries, and other minimally invasive surgeries. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements in surgical robots, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. On the other hand, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

Surgical Robots Market Top Leading Players:

Intuitive Surgical (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Smith & Nephew (UK),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US),

Corindus Vascular Robotics (US),

Renishaw (UK),

Auris Health (US),

Medrobotics Corporation (US),

Think Surgical (US),

Verb Surgical (US),

OMNIlife Science (US),

CMR Surgical (US),

Preceyes BV (Netherlands),

China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China),

Microsure (Netherlands),

Titan Medical (Canada),

avateramedicalGmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).

Surgical Robots Market analysis provides an examination of various segments that are supposed to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The market study of this report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Market research reports like this Surgical Robots Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. For effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace.

The competitive analysis studied in this Surgical Robots Market report assists to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market. The major aspects of this report include a complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, key market players involved in this industry, a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, and a competitive analysis of the key players. The market share of major competitors on a global level is also studied in the Surgical Robots Market business report where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are covered in this market research report.

A comprehensive Surgical Robots Market report is of great importance for a better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. This market report has a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market research report provides important and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Thoroughly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end-user to geographical region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the world’s population and economy. The pandemic has put a significant strain on healthcare systems. During this period, healthcare institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to minimize the possibility of transmission and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients. The pandemic has led to a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the globe, which resulted in the cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide posing a negative impact on the globe.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

Surgical Robots Market: By Product and Service

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Surgical Robots Market: By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Surgical Robots Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Surgical Robots Market: By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

RoW

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC –35%, Rest of the World –15%

North America holds the largest share in this market

North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.

Surgical Robots Market Report Potential

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Surgical Robots Market” and its commercial landscape

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Surgical Robots Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

