June 2021 Report on Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Synchronous Buck Converter, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Synchronous Buck Converter industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Microchip

Cypress Semiconductor

Toshiba

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Vicor

Maxim Integrated

Eaton

Vishay Semiconductor

Diodes

Intersil

Analog Devices

Torex Semiconductor

RICOH Electronics

Texas Instruments

Semtech

By Type:

AC Synchronous Buck Converter

DC Synchronous Buck Converter

By Application:

Industrial Use

Medical

Home Use

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Synchronous Buck Converter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AC Synchronous Buck Converter

1.2.2 DC Synchronous Buck Converter

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Use

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Home Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Synchronous Buck Converter (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Synchronous Buck Converter Market Analysis

3.1 United States Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Synchronous Buck Converter Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

