Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market 2021 Global Key Country Analysis: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, HealthStream, Stanley Healthcare

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market by Product (Asset, Bed Management, Nurse Scheduling, Patient Flow Management), Component (Software, Integrated, Services), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud), End-User (Hospitals, ASC) – Global Forecast to 2026 The global hospital capacity management solutions market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players Analysis:

Cerner Corporation (US),

McKesson Corporation (US),

HealthStream (US),

Stanley Healthcare (US),

and Halma plc (US) are the key players operating in the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Other prominent players in this market include

Infosys (India),

Teletracking Technologies, Inc. (US),

NextGen Healthcare (US),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Sonitor Technologies (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Neusoft Corporation (China),

Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

JVS Group (India),

Infor Systems (US),

Care Logistics (US),

WellSky (US),

Simul8 Corporation (US),

and Alcidion Corporation (Australia).

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 and the need to manage regulatory compliance through the effective utilization of capacity management solutions. However, the high cost of deployment of these solutions, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, and issues related to data security and privacy are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 and the need to manage regulatory compliance through the effective utilization of capacity management solutions. However, the high cost of deployment of these solutions, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, and issues related to data security and privacy are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



“The asset management segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020.”

Based on product, the hospital capacity management solutions market has been segmented asset management, patient flow management, workforce management, and quality patient care solutions. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the impression material segment include increasing focus on the proper management and storage of healthcare equipment, government incentives, penalties, and the necessity to reduce healthcare costs.

“By component, the software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into software and services. The frequent need for upgrades and improvements in software applications are the key growth drivers for the software segment are driving the demand of hospital capacity management software.

“By mode of delivery, the cloud-based solution segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of mode of delivery, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The increasing need for and growing awareness of cloud-based hospital capacity management solutions have supported the growth of the cloud deployment model, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future.

“By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020.”

Based on end user, the hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into hospitals, ASC, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to government initiatives to enhance patient satisfaction and improve the quality of care, the growing patient volume, and the need to reduce the rising healthcare costs.

“The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).”

North America accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020. The presence of a strong IT infrastructure in the region, admission of a large number of COVID-19 patients, increasing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of healthcare IT solutions are some of the factors driving the growth of the hospital capacity management solutions market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the government investments and reforms to modernize healthcare systems, rising medical tourism, the implementation of healthcare IT programs, and the increasing per capita income in this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 33%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 22%

By Designation: C-level: 11%, Director-level: 45%, and Managers: 44%

By Region: North America: 36%, Europe: 21%, Asia-Pacific: 29%, Latin America: 7% and Middle East & Africa: 7%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the hospital capacity management solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the hospital capacity management solutions market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, application, end-user, and region.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of hospital capacity management solutions across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Segmentation

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Supply-Side Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis For Asset Management Solutions

Figure 7 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 8 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Market Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment/Limitations

2.7 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.8 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.9 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market, By Product Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market, By Component, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market, By Mode Of Delivery, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographical Snapshot Of The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Overview

Figure 17 Outbreak Of Covid-19 And The Need To Curtail The Increasing Healthcare Costs Are Driving Market Growth

4.2 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 18 Market In China Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4.3 Regional Mix: Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market (2019–2026)

Figure 19 Asia Pacific To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period (2021–2026)

4.4 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 20 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth During The Study Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Table 1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need For Better Capacity Management In Hospitals

5.2.1.2 Need To Curtail The Increasing Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Patient Volume Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Covid-19

5.2.1.4 Management Of Regulatory Compliance Through The Effective Utilization Of Capacity Management Solutions

5.2.1.5 Healthcare Consolidation In The Us And Europe

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment

5.2.2.2 It Infrastructural Constraints In Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Iot-Based Healthcare Capacity Management

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Growing Competitiveness In The Healthcare Industry To Drive Asset Optimization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related To Data Security And Privacy

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Trained Healthcare It Professionals

5.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis On The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

5.4 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions: Pricing Analysis

Table 2 Average Selling Price Of Hospital Capacity Management Solutions, By Region, 2020

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 21 Degree Of Competition Is High In The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

Table 3 Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

Figure 22 Ecosystem: Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends Among Big Tech Companies In The Healthcare Industry

6.3 Challenges Faced By Customers In Manual Capacity Management In Healthcare Settings

6.4 Regulatory Scenario

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Us

6.4.3 Canada

6.4.4 Europe

6.4.4.1 Germany

6.4.4.2 France

6.4.4.3 Uk

6.4.5 Japan

6.5 Technology Analysis

Read More…………

