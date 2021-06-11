COVID-19 Impact on “Pulse Oximeter Market” Analysis by Top Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nonin Medical Inc., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare

The global pulse oximeter market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in pulse oximeter device. The growing medical device companies in emerging economies and upcoming opportunities in point-of-care testing are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is a rising focus on respiratory monitoring along with the increasing adoption of pulse oximeters for remote and self-monitoring. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years.

Key players in the Pulse Oximeter market

Medtronic plc (Ireland),

Masimo Corporation (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Nonin Medical Inc. (US),

Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd. (China),

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China),

GE Healthcare (US),

ChoiceMMed (China),

OSI Systems, Inc. (US),

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan),

Smiths Group plc (UK),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Dr Trust (US),

HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH (Germany),

Beurer GmbH (Germany),

The Spengler Holtex Group (France),

Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Promed Group Co., Ltd. (China),

Tenko Medical System Corp. (US),

and Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Pulse Oximeter Market report involves the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. Intricate market insights are turned into a simpler version in this report with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end-users. This Pulse Oximeter Market research report helps recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

The pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period.

However, the concerns regarding the accuracy of non-medical pulse oximeters and regulations on pulse oximeters are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as poor health infrastructure in various regions, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on product, the equipment segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into sensors and equipment. The Equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeter market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of fingertip devices during the COVID-19 pandemic for monitoring blood oxygen levels and technological advancements in wearable pulse oximeters.

Based on type, the portable pulse oximeter segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse oximeter market

Based on type, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters. The market for portable pulse oximeters is further segmented into fingertip, handheld, and wearable pulse oximeters. In 2020, the portable pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. The rising demand and adoption of fingertip and wearable oximeter devices during the COVID-19 pandemic for continuous patient monitoring is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the conventional devices segment accounted for a larger market share of the pulse oximeter market

Based on technology, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. In 2020, the conventional devices segment accounted for a larger market share of the pulse oximeter market. This can be attributed to the adoption of wired pulse oximeters in conjunction with EKG sensors and other status monitors in hospital settings with the increasing need to monitor patients continuously. However, the connected devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of such wireless oximeters in home care and ambulatory care settings for continuous patient monitoring of COVID-19 patients is expected to support market growth

Based on age group, the adult pulse oximeter segment accounted for a larger market share of the pulse oximeter market

Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). In 2020, the adults segment accounted for the larger market share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, the rapid increase in the geriatric population, the increasing adoption of oximeters during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing demand for home care monitoring and therapeutic devices.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the pulse oximeters market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of pulse oximeters for the evaluation of oxygen saturation in patients affected by COVID-19. The rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of various chronic respiratory diseases are also key factors driving the adoption of monitoring devices such as oximeters during the diagnostic and treatment stages.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse oximeter market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the need for pulse oximeters during the treatment phase. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, the need for respiratory monitoring devices, technological advancements, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the increased funding for research and development are also driving the growth of the pulse oximeters market in the region.

The break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the pulse oximeter market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product , type, technology, age group, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various pulse oximetry products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global pulse oximeter market. The report analyzes this market by product, type, technology, age group and end user.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global pulse oximeter market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, type, technology, age group, and end user

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global pulse oximeter market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global pulse oximeter market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.2.2 Market Segmentation

Figure 1 Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For The Conversion To Usd

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Insights From Primary Experts

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Pulse Oximeters Market – Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Medtronic Plc

Figure 6 Market Analysis Approach

Figure 7 Cagr Projections

Figure 8 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Pulse Oximeters Market (2021–2026): Impact On Market Growth & Cagr

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 2 Risk Assessment: Pulse Oximeters Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Age Group, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Pulse Oximeters Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Geographical Snapshot Of The Pulse Oximeters Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pulse Oximeters Market Overview

Figure 16 Growing Number Of Covid-19 Cases And The Need For Continuous Patient Monitoring To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type And Country (2020)

Figure 17 Bedside/Tabletop Pulse Oximeters Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Market In 2020

4.3 Pulse Oximeters Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 18 China To Register The Highest Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

4.4 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Region (2019–2026)

Figure 19 North America Will Continue To Dominate The Pulse Oximeters Market During The Forecast Period

4.5 Pulse Oximeters Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 20 Developing Markets To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Table 3 Market Dynamics: Pulse Oximeters Market

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Congenital Heart Disease (Chd) Among The Pediatric Age Group

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures And Hospitalizations

Table 4 Us: Percentage Increase In The Number Of Surgeries Performed, 2010 Vs. 2020

5.2.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population And The Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements In Pulse Oximeter Devices

Table 5 Innovations In Pulse Oximeter Devices

5.2.1.6 Growing Investments To Improve Healthcare Infrastructure

5.2.1.7 Outbreak Of Communicable Diseases Affecting The Respiratory System

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations And Accuracy Concerns Over Otc Pulse Oximeters

5.2.2.2 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure In Few Regions

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Device Companies And Outsourcing Operations In Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand For Patient Monitoring In Non-Hospital Settings

5.2.3.3 Upcoming Opportunities In Point-Of-Care Testing And Growing Demand For Noninvasive Devices

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption Of Telemedicine

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Pressure On New Players Due To Continuous Technological Advancements By Key Market Players

5.2.4.2 Development Of Alternative Devices For Oximetry

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Preference For Wireless Connectivity Among Healthcare Providers And Adoption Of Smartphone-Based Healthcare Apps

6.2.2 Next-Generation Pulse Oximetry

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 Us

Table 6 Us Fda: Medical Device Classification

Table 7 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

6.3.1.2 Canada

Table 8 Canada: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Figure 21 Canada: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices

6.3.2 Europe

Figure 22 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

Table 9 Japan: Medical Device Classification Under Pmda

6.3.3.2 China

Table 10 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

6.3.3.3 India

6.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

6.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes

6.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6.5 Pricing Analysis

Table 12 Price Range For Otc Pulse Oximeters In Home Care Settings

6.6 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 23 Medical Devices Market: Ecosystem Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Value Chain Analysis: Maximum Value Is Added During The Manufacturing Phase

6.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers’ Business

Figure 25 Revenue Shift For The Medical Devices Market

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Patent Publication Trends For Pulse Oximeters

Figure 26 Patent Publication Trends (January 2011–May 2021)

6.9.2 Insights: Jurisdiction And Top Applicant Analysis

Figure 27 Top Applicants & Owners (Companies/Institutions) For Pulse Oximeter Patents (January 2011–May 2021)

Figure 28 Top Applicant Countries/Regions For Pulse Oximeter Patents (January 2011–May 2021)

6.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Pulse Oximeters Market

Table 13 Adjacent Markets And Their Current Growth

7 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

Table 14 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Sensors

Table 15 Pulse Oximeter Sensors Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Pulse Oximeter Sensors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Disposable Sensors

7.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Disposable Sensors Due To Covid-19 Home Care To Drive Market Growth

Table 17 Disposable Sensors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Reusable Sensors

7.2.2.1 Technological Innovations To Aid Market Growth

Table 18 Reusable Sensors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Equipment

7.3.1 High Adoption Of Otc Pulse Oximeters Is Driving The Growth Of This Segment

Table 19 Pulse Oximeter Equipment Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 20 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Portable Pulse Oximeters

Table 21 Types Of Portable Pulse Oximeters

Table 22 Portable Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Portable Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1 Handheld Pulse Oximeters

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Poc Devices Is Propelling The Growth Of This Segment

Table 24 Handheld Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

8.2.2.1 High Demand For These Otc Devices In Home Care Settings Due To Covid-19

Table 25 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.3 Wearable Pulse Oximeters

8.2.3.1 Continuous Monitoring With Ease Of Movement Is Driving The Adoption Of Wearable Pulse Oximeters

Table 26 Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Bedside/Tabletop Pulse Oximeters

8.3.1 Growing Number Of Hospitalizations To Drive The Adoption Of Tabletop Oximeters

Table 27 Bedside/Tabletop Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

Table 28 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Conventional Devices

9.2.1 Conventional Oximeters Are Majorly Used In Hospital Settings

Table 29 Conventional Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Connected Devices

9.3.1 Bluetooth-Enabled Devices Are Witnessing High Adoption Across All End-User Settings

Table 30 Connected Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Age Group

10.1 Introduction

Table 31 Pulse Oximeters Market, By Age Group, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.2 Adults

10.2.1 High Burden Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Among This Population Segment To Drive Market Growth

Table 32 Adult Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3 Pediatrics

Figure 29 Number Of Preterm Births, By Country (2015)

Table 33 Pediatric Pulse Oximeters Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Pediatric Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters

10.3.1.1 Increasing Number Of Preterm And Low-Weight Births To Drive Market Growth

Table 35 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 Infant & Children Pulse Oximeters

10.3.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cchd To Drive Market Growth

Table 36 Infant & Children Pulse Oximeters Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

11 Pulse Oximeters Market, By End User

