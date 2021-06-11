Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2021 Competitive Landscape By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA

Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, Urinalysis), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Pig, Poultry, Horse), End-User – Global Forecast to 2026 The veterinary diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=280982

Key players in the veterinary diagnostics market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Zoetis Inc. (US),

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US),

NEOGEN Corporation (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US),

bioMérieux SA (France),

Virbac (France),

Heska Corporation (US),

Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy),

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany),

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland),

IDvet (France),

Biopanda Reagents (UK),

Bionote, Inc. (South Korea),

BioChek (Netherlands),

Fassisi GmbH (Germany),

Biogal Galed Labs (Israel),

Alvedia (France),

SKYER, Inc. (South Korea),

and Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).

According to this wide-ranging Veterinary Diagnostics Market report, the global market is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The key research methodology here by the ReportsnReports research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography. The Veterinary Diagnostics Market report puts light on many aspects related to the Medical Devices industry and market. The quality of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market research report is at par which gains customer confidence and trust.

A market research report helps in gathering and analyzing useful insights such as the global market size, forecast, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides a complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, an overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Market growth can largely be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases, rising demand for animal-derived food products, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies. On the other hand, rising petcare costs is expected to restrain the overall market growth. Currently, the lack of skilled veterinarians and diagnostic infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is one of the major factors limiting the uptake of advanced diagnostic solutions among veterinarians. The high cost of advanced diagnostic tests is another major barrier to its widespread adoption.

COVID-19—or coronavirus disease 2019—is the disease that people get from being infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Domestic animals do not get COVID-19 as humans do, but under natural conditions, pet cats—and, to a lesser extent, pet dogs—may, albeit rarely, become infected with SARS-CoV-2 after close and prolonged contact with a COVID-19-positive person. The number of vet visits and diagnostic testing drastically reduced in March, April, and May 2020 but started increasing from the third quarter of 2020 with a high growth rate. It is expected to normalize in the second and third quarters of 2021. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a temporary and minimal impact on the veterinary diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Consumables accounted for the highest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market in 2020

Based on product, the global veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and consumables. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the recurrent purchase of diagnostic kits and reagents due to the increasing volume of diagnostic tests, increasing incidence of various infectious diseases, and increasing veterinary expenditure.

Immunodiagnostics segment occupies the highest share in the global veterinary diagnostics market in the forecasted period

Based on technology, the global veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, and Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of immunodiagnostics in disease diagnosis as well as in screening disease progression and observing patients’ responses to therapy. In addition, the low cost, low procedural complexity, and greater adoption of immunodiagnostics due to ease of training are further driving the growth of this market segment. Furthermore, the recurrent purchase of diagnostic kits and reagents due to the increasing volume of diagnostic tests, increasing incidence of various infectious diseases, and increasing veterinary expenditure is expected to increase growth. Additionally, the higher preference by veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock producers and wide applications of this technology are contributing to the large share of the immunodiagnostics segment.

The companion animal segment dominated the global veterinary diagnostics market in 2020

Based on the animal type, the global veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into companion animal and livestock. In 2020, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market. This can be attributed to the rising number of companion animals across the globe, the willingness of owners to spend more on their pets, the rising adoption of pet insurance, and the availability of cheaper and easy-to-use POC diagnostic tests for companion animals.

Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the veterinary diagnostics market

Based on end users, the global veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals and clinics, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes and universities. In 2020, veterinary reference laboratories were the major end users in the veterinary diagnostics market. The large share of the veterinary reference laboratories segment can be attributed to the increasing number of veterinary diagnostic reference laboratories, high test volumes at reference laboratories, and the increasing demand for veterinary diagnostic testing for infectious diseases. Additionally, rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care is further expected to propel market growth.

North America accounts for the highest share in the global veterinary diagnostics market in the forecasted period

North America accounted for the highest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market during the forecast period. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American veterinary diagnostics market in 2020. The growth in the veterinary diagnostics market of North America is characterized by the increasing population of companion and food-producing animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, the availability of technologically advanced veterinary reference laboratories, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.

The break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global veterinary diagnostics market. The report analyzes this market by product, animal type, technology, and end user.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, animal type, technology, and end user.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=280982

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For The Conversion To Usd

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants (Veterinary Diagnostics Market)

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side Participants, By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Demand-Side Participants, By End User, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 6 Supply-Side Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 7 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Figure 8 Supply-Side Analysis Of The Top Companies: Companion Diagnostics Market (2020)

Figure 9 Supply-Side Analysis Of The Top Companies: Livestock Diagnostics Market (2020)

Figure 10 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Of The Veterinary Diagnostics Market (2021–2026)

Figure 11 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 12 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 13 Market Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 2 Risk Assessment: Veterinary Diagnostics Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 14 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Geographical Snapshot Of The Veterinary Diagnostics Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview

Figure 19 Growing Prevalence Of Zoonotic Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User And Country (2020)

Figure 20 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Apac Market In 2020

The Largest Share Of The Apac Market In 2020

4.3 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 21 China To Register The Highest Growth In The Veterinary Diagnostics Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 22 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In The Companion Animal Population

Table 3 Pet Population, By Animal, 2014–2018 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Animal-Derived Food Products

Table 4 Past And Projected Trends In The Consumption Of Meat And Milk In Developed And Developing Countries

Figure 23 Asia: Country-Level Consumption Of Animal-Derived Food Products, 2020 Vs. 2030 (Thousand Metric Tons)

Figure 24 Asia: Country-Level Production Of Animal-Derived Food Products, 2020 Vs. 2030 (Thousand Metric Tons)

Figure 25 Asia Was The Highest Consumer Of Meat And Milk In 2018

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence Of Transboundary And Zoonotic Diseases

Table 5 Animal Disease Outbreaks In Asia Pacific Countries (2009–2019)

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance And Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Table 6 Average Premiums Paid In The Us, 2019 Vs. 2020

Figure 26 Us: Pet Industry Expenditure, 2010–2019

5.2.1.5 Growing Number Of Veterinary Practitioners & Their Rising Income Levels In Developed Economies

Table 7 Number Of Veterinarians And Paraveterinarians In Developed Countries, 2012–2018

Table 8 Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

Table 9 Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Use Of Pcr Testing Panels To Rule Out Covid-19 Virus In Animals

5.2.3.2 Untapped Emerging Markets

Table 10 Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage Of Veterinary Practitioners In Developing Markets

Table 11 Number Of Veterinary Professionals, By Country, 2005 Vs. 2014 Vs. 2018

Table 12 Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Adoption Of Multiple Testing Panels

Table 13 Multiple Testing Panels Vs. Single Testing Panels

5.3.2 Outsourcing Of Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Services

5.3.3 Growing Consolidation In The Veterinary Diagnostics Industry

Table 14 Major Acquisitions In The Animal Health Diagnostics Industry

5.4 Disease Trends

5.4.1 Livestock

5.4.1.1 Avian Influenza (Ai)

5.4.1.2 African Swine Fever (Asf)

5.4.1.3 Bovine Babesiosis (Bb)

5.4.1.4 Peste Des Petits Ruminants (Ppr)

5.4.1.5 West Nile Virus (Wnv)

5.4.2 Companion Animals

5.4.2.1 Zoonotic Diseases

Table 15 Common Zoonotic Diseases Spread By Companion Animals Across The Globe

5.4.2.2 Obesity & Diabetes

5.5 Technological Analysis

5.5.1 Key Technology

5.5.1.1 Development Of Portable Instruments For Poc Diagnostic Services

Table 16 Pont-Of-Care Portable Veterinary Diagnostic Instruments

5.5.2 Adjacent Technology

5.5.2.1 Development Of Rapid And Sensitive Veterinary Diagnostic Kits

5.6 Pricing Analysis

Table 17 Regional Pricing Analysis Of Veterinary Analyzers, 2019 (Usd)

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Table 18 Global Snapshot Of The Reported Cases Of Naturally Acquired Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19) Infections In Animals

Figure 27 Monthly Veterinary Practice Activity, By Region, January–June 2020

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 28 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Market Map

Figure 29 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Ecosystem Participants

Figure 30 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Ecosystem Market Map

5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 19 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 31 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Analysis

5.12.1 Us

5.12.2 Europe

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.13.1 Patent Publication Trends For Veterinary Diagnostics

Figure 32 Patent Publication Trends (January 2011–May 2021)

5.13.2 Insights: Jurisdiction And Top Applicant Analysis

Figure 33 Top Applicants & Owners (Companies/Institutions) For Veterinary Diagnostic Patents (January 2011–May 2021)

Figure 34 Top Applicant Countries/Regions For Veterinary Diagnostics Patents (January 2011–May 2021)

6 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 20 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Consumables Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Veterinary Diagnostic Products Market In 2020

Table 21 Key Veterinary Diagnostic Consumables Available In The Market (2020)

Table 22 Veterinary Diagnostic Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Increase In Point-Of-Care Applications For Early Diagnosis And Precision In Livestock Farming To Drive Market Growth

Table 23 Key Veterinary Diagnostic Instruments Available In The Market (2020)

Table 24 Veterinary Diagnostic Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 25 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Type Of Technologies Used

7.2 Immunodiagnostics

Table 27 Key Veterinary Immunodiagnostic Products Available In The Market

Table 28 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Lateral Flow Assays

Table 30 Lateral Flow Assays Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Lateral Flow Assays Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Lateral Flow Assays Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Million Units)

7.2.1.1 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

7.2.1.1.1 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests Held The Larger Share Of The Lateral Flow Assays Market

Table 33 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.2 Lateral Flow Strip Readers

7.2.1.2.1 Lateral Flow Strip Readers Determine The Quantity Of Analytes In The Sample

Table 34 Lateral Flow Strip Readers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Elisa Tests

7.2.2.1 Elisa Tests Are Quick, Simple To Perform, And Cost-Effective

Table 35 Elisa Tests Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Elisa Tests Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Thousand Units)

7.2.3 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

7.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Allergic Diseases In Companion Animals To Drive Market Growth

Table 37 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Immunoassay Analyzers

7.2.4.1 Immunoassay Analyzers Are Widely Used For Livestock

Table 38 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Immunodiagnostic Products

Table 39 Other Immunodiagnostic Products Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Clinical Biochemistry

Table 40 Key Veterinary Clinical Biochemistry Products Available In The Market

Table 41 Veterinary Clinical Biochemistry Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Veterinary Clinical Biochemistry Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Clinical Chemistry Analysis

Table 43 Clinical Chemistry Analysis Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Clinical Chemistry Analysis Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.1 Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips And Cartridges

7.3.1.1.1 Increasing Pet Healthcare Expenditure And The Rising Number Of Screening Tests Performed To Drive Market Growth

Table 45 Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips & Cartridges Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1.2 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

7.3.1.2.1 Increasing Installations Of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers To Drive Market Growth

Table 46 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Glucose Monitoring

Table 47 Glucose Monitoring Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Glucose Monitoring Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.1 Blood Glucose Strips

7.3.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Strips Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Glucose Monitoring Market In 2020

Table 49 Blood Glucose Strips Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.2 Glucose Monitors

7.3.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes In Pet Animals To Drive The Adoption Of Glucose Monitors

Table 50 Glucose Monitors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2.3 Urine Glucose Strips

7.3.2.3.1 Increasing Risk Of Developing Dka In Animals To Drive The Market Growth

Table 51 Urine Glucose Strips Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

Table 52 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.3.1 Blood Gas And Electrolyte Reagent Clips And Cartridges

7.3.3.1.1 Easy Availability Of Animal Species-Specific Preloaded Reagent Clips To Support Market Growth

Table 54 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Reagent Clips & Cartridges Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.3.2 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

7.3.3.2.1 Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Are Used To Determine The Amount Of Oxygen And Carbon Dioxide In The Blood

Table 55 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

Table 56 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Tests

7.4.1.1 Increased Laboratory Usage Of Pcr In Proteomics And Genomics To Support Market Growth

Table 58 Pcr Tests Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Microarrays

7.4.2.1 Growing Applications Of Biochips In The Identification Of Infectious Diseases To Propel Market Growth

Table 59 Microarrays Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

Table 60 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5 Hematology

Table 61 Key Veterinary Hematology Products Available In The Market

Table 62 Veterinary Hematology Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Veterinary Hematology Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.1 Hematology Cartridges

7.5.1.1 Hematology Cartridges Are Used Along With Hematology Analyzers For Complete Blood Analysis

Table 64 Hematology Cartridges Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5.2 Hematology Analyzers

7.5.2.1 70% Of Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics Are Equipped With Hematology Analyzers As A Basic Diagnostic Tool

Table 65 Hematology Analyzers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Hematology Analyzers Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Units)

7.6 Urinalysis

Table 67 Key Veterinary Urinalysis Products Available In The Market

Table 68 Veterinary Urinalysis Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Veterinary Urinalysis Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.1 Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges/Panels

7.6.1.1 Clips And Cartridges Are Used In Urine Analyzers To Detect Single Or Multiple Electrolytes Or Metabolites

Table 70 Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges/Panels Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.2 Urine Analyzers

7.6.2.1 Development Of Easy-To-Use Urine Analyzers For Poc Testing To Drive Market Growth

Table 71 Urine Analyzers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.6.3 Urine Test Strips

7.6.3.1 Rising Occurrence Of Kidney Diseases In Cats And Dogs To Support The Market Growth

Table 72 Urine Test Strips Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.7 Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies

Table 73 Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 74 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Companion Animals

Figure 35 Market For Dogs To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 75 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Companion Animals, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.1 Dogs

8.2.1.1 Dogs Dominate The Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Companion Animals

Table 77 Dog Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 78 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Dogs, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Cats

8.2.2.1 Increasing Pet Cat Population To Drive Market Growth

Table 79 Cat Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 80 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Cats, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.3 Horses

8.2.3.1 Growing Equine Health Awareness To Drive Market Growth

Table 81 Equine Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Thousand)

Table 82 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Horses, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2.4 Other Companion Animals

Table 83 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Other Companion Animals, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Livestock

Table 84 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Livestock, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 36 Market For Cattle To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 85 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Livestock, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.1 Cattle

8.3.1.1 Growing Consumption Of Meat To Support Market Growth

Table 86 Cattle Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 87 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Cattle, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Pigs

8.3.2.1 Growing Incidence Of Infectious Diseases To Drive Market Growth

Table 88 Swine Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Figure 37 Per Capita Pork Consumption, 2006–2018 (Pounds)

Table 89 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Pigs, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.3 Poultry

8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand For Poultry Meat To Support The Growth Of The Diagnostics Market

Figure 38 Per Capita Poultry Meat Consumption, 2006–2018 (Pounds)

Table 90 Poultry Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 91 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Poultry, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3.4 Other Livestock

Table 92 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Other Livestock, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 93 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Veterinary Reference Laboratories

9.2.1 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Are The Largest End Users Of Veterinary Diagnostics

Table 94 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Veterinary Reference Laboratories, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

9.3.1 Increasing Pet Ownership And Spending On Pet Care To Propel Market Growth

Table 95 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.4 Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

9.4.1 Point-Of-Care Testing Is Easy-To-Use, Cost-Effective, And Offers Swift Results

Table 96 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9.5 Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities

9.5.1 Increasing Collaborations Between Private Companies And Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities To Drive Market Growth

Table 97 Veterinary Diagnostics Market For Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Region

Read More…………….

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=280982

Contact Us:

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 888 391 5441

[email protected]

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.