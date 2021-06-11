Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global neurodegenerative disease treatment market size grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global neurodegenerative disease treatment market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Neurodegenerative diseases primarily affect the peripheral nervous system (PNS) or neurons in the human brain. Neurodegenerative diseases primarily affect the peripheral nervous system (PNS) or neurons in the human brain. They are incurable diseases that lead to progressive degeneration of the structure that is essential for mobility, coordination, strength, sensation and cognition. They are majorly caused by the deposition of toxic proteins in the brain, obstructing the normal functioning of mitochondria in the brain. Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s are the common neurodegenerative diseases that cause permanent loss of neurons and are considered genetic, following the autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance. However, there are treatments that help relieve some of the physical or mental symptoms associated with these diseases. The treatment is mainly based on biomarkers and imaging spectrometry, which aids in the detection of the disease at an early stage and prevents progression.

Global Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment Market Trends:

The global neurodegenerative disease treatment market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, especially among the geriatric population. The number of new cases has increased in recent years due to the growth in population and their average lifespan. The market is further propelled by the growing awareness among the masses via various health education campaigns organized by governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) about the benefits of neurodegenerative disease treatments. This has prompted manufacturers to invest in the research and development (R&D) activities for the development of minimally invasive (MI) screening tests and neuropathological methods that facilitate the classification of these diseases. Moreover, the introduction of molecular diagnostic methods for the detection of these diseases is also positively impacting market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Market Breakup by Indication:

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinsons Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Huntingtons Disease

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor antagonists

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Dopamine Inhibitors

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

