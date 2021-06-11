Black Gram Market Research Trends, Share, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Black Gram Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Black Gram market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Black gram is a nutritious pulse crop grown extensively in the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly known as urdbean, Vigna mungo and black matpe bean. Black gram has a high content of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium, iron, vitamins, minerals, fat, niacin, calcium, amino acids, riboflavin and thiamine. It forms an indispensable part of South Asian dishes as it is utilized in several dishes including sauces, dips, spreads, soups, stews, curries and breads. In recent years, the growing popularity of South Asia cuisine among the western consumers has escalated the demand for black gram. Moreover, the growing usage of black gram as a green manuring crop as well as nutritive fodder, especially for milch cattle, is fostering its demand worldwide.

Market Trends:

Black gram offers numerous health benefits, such as maintaining cardiovascular health, boosting energy, preventing diabetes, strengthening the nervous system, reducing pain and inflammation, and combating constipation and diarrhea. Owing to this, the health-conscious consumers are increasingly incorporating black gram into their diets which is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the flour and fractions of split black gram also find applications in a wide range of industries such as meat and snack food, batter and breading, bakery and beverages. Apart from its culinary uses, there has been a rise in the application of black gram in beauty care as it helps in maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Along with this, the extensive use of black gram in ayurvedic medicine, on account of its curative and therapeutic properties, is expected to boost the overall growth of the market. However, high intake of black gram can increase the amount of uric acid in the blood, resulting in calcification of stones in the kidney. Looking forward, the global black gram market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup:

On a geographical front, India currently represents the largest producer of black gram, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global production. Other major regions include Myanmar and Thailand.

The report also covers the competitive landscape of the market and finds that it is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of global and local players.

