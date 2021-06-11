Radio Frequency Duplexer Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Applications and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Radio Frequency Duplexer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Radio Frequency Duplexer Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A radiofrequency (RF) duplexer stands for an electronic device that transmits and receives radio frequency signals simultaneously through a common antenna port. It has two bandpass filters connected in parallel where one filter connects the transmitter with the antenna, whereas the other connects the antenna with a receiver. RF duplexers are compact and ensure minimal interaction along with signal degradation. As a result, it is extensively deployed in smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and wireless communication devices.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing telecommunication industry, coupled with the increasing penetration of consumer electronics, has significantly augmented the radiofrequency (RF) duplexer market. Moreover, widespread adoption of smartphones has increased RF duplexer applications for enhanced performance, and better compatibility with features based on AI technologies. Furthermore, the rapid integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions is also inducing the market growth. RF duplexers are also involved in the manufacturing of drones, smart home devices, driver-less cars, smart wearables, and smart manufacturing tools. Additionally, several technological innovations in the wireless communication sector have led to the rising adoption of 4G and 5G compatible communication devices. The increasing demand for low-frequency antenna macro-cells providing extensive area coverage is subsequently driving the RF duplexer market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

API Technologies Corp.

Bird Technologies Group Inc.

Broadcom Inc

Clearcomm Technologies LLC

CTS Corporation

Johanson Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Oscilent Corporation

Qorvo Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

TDK Corporation

Radio Frequency Duplexer Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Market Breakup by Type:

150MHz

450MHz

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Cell Phones

Tablets

Portable PCs

STBs

Modems/Dongles

Smart TVs

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

