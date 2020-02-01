DC Power Supplies Market (2020-2025): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” DC Power Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global DC Power Supplies Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Direct current (DC) power supply refers to an integrated circuit that offers a constant and reliable power supply to electronic modules. They are generally available in two variants, namely switching and linear power supply. The switching variants are lightweight and compact, provide higher power efficiency and can be used effectively for high, medium and low output devices. On the other hand, linear power supply uses large transformers to decrease the voltage to alternating current (AC) and convert it to DC voltage. DC power supplies provide several benefits, such as repeatable power on and off with minimal input problems and higher readback accuracy, thereby minimizing the need for external meters, shunts, and switching calibration.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for energy-efficient power supplies for consumer electronics and the growing penetration of automation trends across various industries are primarily propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of wireless communication systems in numerous sectors, such as aerospace, defense, and telecommunications, is also augmenting the product demand. They are also used to evaluate car batteries, fuel cells, charging stations and digital interfaces. Various smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, rely on DC power supplies to maintain a constant voltage supply, which will continue to augment their demand on a global level in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Acopian Technical Company

Ametek Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Chroma ATE Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Magna-Power Electronics Inc.

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

TDK Corporation

Tektronix Inc

DC Power Supplies Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Output Power and Application.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

AC-DC

DC-DC

Market Breakup by Output Power:

Low Output (Less Than 10 kW)

Medium Output (10–100 kW)

High Output (Above 100 kW)

Market Breakup by Application:

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

