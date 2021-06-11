Water Soluble Film Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Soluble Film Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global water soluble film market reached a value of US$ 389 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A water soluble film (WSF) refers to a plastic layer that has the unique characteristic of completely dissolving and disappearing in the water at room temperature. Nowadays, the demand for water soluble films has escalated around the world as it is a smart and sustainable solution for packaging, which offers gas barrier protection, and resistance to oil and organic solvents.

Global Water Soluble Film Market Trends:

With the rising environmental concerns, various industries are utilizing water soluble films as they are biodegradable, non-toxic and non-inhibitory, and help in reducing packaging wastes. Also, governments in various nations are implementing stringent environmental protection laws and regulations, which has increased the demand for water soluble films. Several companies are also focusing on developing green water soluble films to help consumers with precise dosing, and safe handling or storage of toxic and hazardous products. They are introducing films that provide optimum tensile strength and flexibility when used with multiple forms of packaging materials. This enables the companies to achieve a balance between maintaining profitability and reducing their environmental impact.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Aicello Corporation

Arrow GreenTech Ltd.

Cortec Corporation Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd.,

Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd.

AMC (UK) Ltd.3M Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co., Ltd.

Dezhou Huamao Textile Co. Ltd.

Neptun Technologies GmbH.

Market Breakup by Material:

PVA/PVOH

Xylan

Market Breakup by Application:

Detergent Packaging

Agrochemical Packaging

Water Treatment Chemical Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

Market Breakup by End-user:

Textile

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

