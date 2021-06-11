Augmented Reality Gaming Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Augmented Reality Gaming market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. The gaming industry is constantly evolving as creators and developers are introducing new games and technologies to capture the attention of gamers across the globe. Augmented reality (AR) gaming is one such innovation in the industry which converges the real and virtual realms. These games are played on devices such as tablets, smartphones and portable gaming systems. Unlike virtual reality gaming, augmented reality gaming does not require a confined area for re-creating the immersive environment as it adds the distinct features of a game in the user’s real-time environment.

Market Trends:

In comparison with virtual reality gaming, the augmented reality gaming technology is relatively new but is currently growing at a rapid pace owing to its immense potential. A continuous increase in the number of mobile gamers has positively impacted the demand for augmented reality games. Moreover, several large developers are introducing different games using AR technology which has enabled gaming enthusiasts to interact with the real world differently. Apart from this, the growing adoption of augmented reality equipment for conducting day-to-day operations, such as calling or setting up a meeting, is also contributing to the overall growth of the market. Further, numerous organizations are investing in advanced solutions for integrating AR games into smartphones, thereby improving the client’s experience and increasing the developers’ revenue. On account of these factors, the augmented reality gaming market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Augmented Reality Gaming Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component, Technology, Device and Game Type.

Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Market Breakup by Technology:

RFID

GPS

Mobile Tracking

Others

Market Breakup by Device:

Mobiles

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Market Breakup by Game Type:

Racing Games

Adventure Games

Fighting Games

Shooting Games

Mystery Thriller Games

Puzzle Games

Science Fiction Games

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

