Flight Management Systems Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flight Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flight management systems market size reached a value of US$ 2.86 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global flight management systems market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A flight management system (FMS) refers to a system that computes all relevant aspects of a flight using navigation and performance databases stored in the unit, as well as pilot entered data. These systems have evolved from simple point-to-point lateral navigators to the highly sophisticated multisensory and optimized flight planning navigation systems. They provide primary navigation, flight planning, trajectory prediction, and optimized route and en route guidance to pilots.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Flight Management Systems Market Trends:

Over the years, the launch of modern aircraft across the globe has created a positive impact on the industry. These airplanes are incorporated with flight management systems that offer enhanced navigation, lower power consumption, reduced weight and glass cockpits, thereby improving flight operations. Furthermore, several leading companies are also developing advanced technologies, such as next-generation flight management systems (NGFMS), to meet the changing industry needs. For instance, Honeywell International, Inc. has designed an NGFMS that is optimized for future air traffic management (ATM) and delivering improved fuel efficiency, enhanced safety, lowered direct operating costs, and reduced pilot workload. Market players are further developing FMS software by undertaking research and development (R&D) activities to improve and innovate both new and existing technologies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Honeywell International, Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

TransDigm Group, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.,

Navtech, Inc.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A.

Market Breakup by Fit:

Line Fit

Retrofit

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Market Breakup by Hardware:

Visual Display Unit

Control Display Unit

Flight Management Computers

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa,

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

