MEMS Gyroscope Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8% Over 2021 to 2026 – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” MEMS Gyroscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global MEMS Gyroscope Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscope refers to a device that operates on the principle of conservation of momentum to measure angular velocity and navigation. It consists of a free-rotating disk mounted onto a spinning axis in the center of a larger and more stable wheel.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mems-gyroscope-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Th global MEMS gyroscope market is primarily driven by its growing applications in various industries. MEMS gyroscope is utilized in the electronics industry for precise motion-sensing in smart and portable devices, such as tablets, smartphones and digital cameras. It is also used in the automobile industry to measure the static or dynamic force of acceleration. Besides this, MEMS technology has enabled the development of miniaturized sensors, which use microscopic vibrating mechanisms to detect changes in the orientation and velocity. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the stability of MEMS gyroscope for finding applications in targeting and pointing instruments are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Analog Devices

Epson

Honeywell International Inc.

InvenSense

Maxim Integrated

MEMSIC Inc.

Murata Electronics

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

ROHM

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Systron Donner Inertial

Trimble

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3rtqPy2

MEMS Gyroscope Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Application and End-Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Turning Fork

Vibrating Disk

Vibrating Ring

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Mobile Devices

Cameras and Camcorders

Gaming Consoles

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Marine

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800