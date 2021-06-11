Premium Denim Jeans Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demand, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global premium denim jeans market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. A pair of jeans represent one of the most commonly worn items in an individuals’ closet. It is classified into different types based on numerous factors, amongst which price acts as a major factor for differentiating premium denim jeans from its affordable counterparts. Other factors, such as designer label, quality, durability, style, fabric and comfort, are also considered while manufacturing premium denim jeans. Premium denim jeans enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of an individual, owing to which its sales are boosting across the globe.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Rapid urbanization, in confluence with inflating disposable income, represents one of the significant factors bolstering the global premium denim jeans market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media, along with the thriving fashion industry, is also driving the market significantly. Furthermore, several leading brands are offering a wide range of premium denim jeans through online distribution channels to expand their existing consumer base. Other than this, they are adopting sustainable methods in their production process and investing in technologies that enable the recycling of fabrics. These innovations are expected to create a positive impact on the environment. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by brands and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Skinny Jeans
- Straight Jeans
- Wide-leg Jeans
- Flared Jeans
- Others
Breakup by Age Group:
- Baby
- Teenager
- Adults
- Elderly
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Speciality Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Women
- Men
- Children
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players operating in the market.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
