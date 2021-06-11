Machine Translation Market Outlook 2021-2026 : Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Translation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global machine translation market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global machine translation market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Machine translation (MT) is an automated software used to translate source content into target languages. It can work without human intervention to translate considerable amounts of information. It limits the scope of permissible substitutions to allow customization and enhance the overall output. At present, the increasing utilization of adaptive machine translation is offering lucrative opportunities to key players in the industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising popularity of cloud-based applications, which provide access to various services via cloud servers, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the MT market. Moreover, the leading players are focusing on the development of advanced MT solutions to expand their consumer base. For instance, Lilt Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) powered language service provider, launched a neural machine translation system to use real-time feedback and enhance the productivity of the human translator. Furthermore, MT services are providing healthcare information about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in different regional languages, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Applications Technology Inc.

Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Pangeanic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation

SDL Plc (RWS Holdings Plc)

Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT Inc.)

Systran and Welocalize Inc.

Breakup by Technology Type:

Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural Machine Translation

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Military and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

