E-Cigarette Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-cigarette market size reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the global e-cigarette market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. E-cigarettes, also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices and vape pens, are battery-powered devices that are widely used as major substitutes for regular cigarettes, cigars and pipes. A liquid containing a mixture of nicotine, glycerin, propylene glycol, flavorings and chemicals is usually heated to produce an aerosol that is inhaled and exhaled by the user. This mist produced by these cigarettes is inhaled deep into the lungs of the users, which mimics the feeling of smoking. Comprising of a battery, e-liquid cartridge and a heating coil, e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco or other toxins and carcinogens or generate tar and carbon monoxide that are the leading causes of lung diseases and cancer among cigarette smokers. Consequently, e-cigarettes are considered to be a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes.

Global E-Cigarette Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing number of smokers across the globe. However, there is a rising consciousness among smokers regarding the adverse effects associated with the usage of regular cigarettes, which has led them to shift to e-cigarettes as a safer alternative. Growing willingness among the masses to quit smoking tobacco products has consequently contributed to the bourgeoning sales of e-cigarettes. Product innovations, such as the launch of new-generation e-cigs, which offer flexibility to the users in terms of strength and refilling, is further driving the demand for e-cigarettes. The easy availability of mod and pod vapes has also influenced the market growth. Pod vapes are light in weight, compact and produce less vapor as compared to regular e-cigs. On the other hand, mod variants are larger in size and are characterized by higher vapor production. Moreover, the growing trend of Do-it-Yourself (DIY) e-liquid by combining various flavors as per the customization requirement of the users, along with the introduction of numerous flavored variants and easy product availability through online retail portals, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the rising number of female smokers, technological advancement and extensive research and development (R&D), are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Altria Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Brands PLC

International Vapor Group

Nicotek, LLC

NJOY, LLC

Reynolds American Inc

VMR Products LLC

MCIG Inc.

ITC Limited

J Well France

Market Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Flavor:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

