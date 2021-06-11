Personal Identity Management Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global personal identity management market size reached a value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global personal identity management market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Personal identity management (PIM) involves numerous algorithms and set of standards that aid in managing the information and resources of a particular organization in a secure manner. The process also helps organizations and individuals in controlling the usage and sharing of sensitive data with third party users. It is usually achieved by using distinct identities and credentials for authentication purposes. PIM ensures efficient detection of unauthorized access and prevents anyone from gaining access to private information without the permission of the original user. Apart from this, the process is also widely used by corporations for monitoring and verification purposes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Personal Identity Management Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of online security breaches. The rates and severity of cyberattacks across the globe are increasing, which has facilitated rising investments in cybersecurity. In order to safeguard their sensitive data, organizations are therefore increasingly adopting PIM solutions, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. This is further being facilitated by favorable government regulations pertaining to the security of personal data. The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across numerous sectors is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The use of IoT in PIM solutions significantly aids in identifying devices, sensors and monitors, thereby ensuring efficient management of private information, including biometrics, email ID or tokens. Furthermore, large corporations and organizations are adopting PIM as it allows users to access the interconnected systems, even when working remotely. Constant technological advancements, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the advent of automated meter infrastructure are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation, Okta, Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab.

Market Breakup by Component:

Applications Access Control Content Management

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Breakup by Data Type:

Behavioral Data

Individual Identity Data

Derived Data

Self-Identified Data

Market Breakup by Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

