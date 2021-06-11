Agricultural Inoculants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.6% Over 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Agricultural Inoculants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Agricultural Inoculants Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. An agricultural inoculant is a formulation of several microbial organisms, such as fungi, bacteria, protozoa and algae, that helps in promoting plant growth by stimulating the production of plant hormones and improving mineral uptake. It is either added into the soil or applied on the seed to improve crop yield, enhance plant nutrition and prevent soil-borne diseases. Inoculants are environment-friendly and can be utilized as a potential substitute for chemical fertilizers and pesticides for grains, cereals, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables and forage crops.

Market Trends:

The expanding agriculture industry and the growing adoption of organic farming practices are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, due to the rising concerns for agricultural sustainability and soil health, along with the increasing consumer awareness towards the adverse effects of chemically synthesized fertilizers, agricultural inoculants are rapidly being used along with organic manure to enhance soil fertility and plant health. Additionally, the escalating demand for food as a result of the increasing population and limited availability of cultivable land, agricultural inoculants are extensively being adopted to increase crop yield and meet the food demand across the globe. Besides this, various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences are projected to further drive the market for agricultural inoculants in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Bayer Crop Science

Brettyoung

Novozymes A/S

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

XiteBio Technologies Inc.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Agricultural Inoculants Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Microbes, Mode of Application, Form and Crop Type.

Market Breakup by Type:

Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms

Bio-Control Agents

Plant-Resistant Stimulants

Others

Market Breakup by Microbes:

Bacteria

Rhizobacteria

Nitrogen-fixing Bacteria

Phosphate-solubilizing Bacteria

Others

Fungi

Trichoderma Spp.

Mycorrhiza

Others

Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Application:

Seed Inoculation

Soil Inoculation

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Granular

Others

Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

