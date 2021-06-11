Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Rubber processing chemicals refer to the unique compounds used to improve the physical properties of synthetic and natural rubber products. Anti-degradants, flame retardants, accelerators, processing aids, vulcanizing agents, blowing agents, adhesion promoters and stabilizers, are some of the common types of chemicals that are used in the processing of rubber. These chemicals enhance several properties of rubber-based products, including hardness, resilience, heat and abrasion resistance and tensile strength. They also assist in preventing damage caused by oxidation and dynamic stress. As a result, these chemicals find widespread applications in the production of conveyor belts, tires, linings and coatings, gaskets, hoses, seals, hoses, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rubber-processing-chemicals-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The expanding utilization of rubber processing chemicals across the construction, aerospace, electronics, medical and footwear industries is currently catalyzing the product adoption to manufacture rubber-based sealants, insulating agents, roofing materials and floor coverings. Furthermore, the growing automotive sector is also bolstering the demand for rubber processing chemicals to maintain the quality of both non-pneumatic and pneumatic tires. Additionally, rubber accelerators are increasingly being used to speed up the vulcanization process and make the rubber react more swiftly with sulfur. Various other factors, including the introduction of chemicals with improved ease of handling, along with rapid urbanization, are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3kri5pp

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Behn Meyer Holdings AG

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Lanxess AG

Merchem Limited

Solvay Group

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Application and End-Use.

Market Breakup by Type:

Antidegradants

Accelerators

Flame Retardants

Processing Aids

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Tire

Non-Tire

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Tire and Related Products

Automotive Components

Medical Products

Footwear Products

Industrial Rubber Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800