Industrial Tapes Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial tapes market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market projected to reach moderate growth during 2021-2026. An industrial tape comprises an adhesive coating and a backing material and is utilized for masking, bonding, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. It is water and shock-resistant and employed in attaching different components such as foams, cushions and lighting fixtures. As compared to the conventional binding techniques, such as welding, screws and fasteners, the industrial tape offers a high level of adhesive strength and superior insulation. It also assists in enhancing the stability of the product and resisting against toxic materials and temperature changes, which make it suitable for use in extreme weather conditions.
Global Industrial Tapes Market Trends:
As industrial tapes offer favorable properties including water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, it finds vast applications in operations including insulation, packaging, vehicle assembly, electronic components assembly and heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations. Apart from this, these tapes are rapidly replacing mechanical fasteners like bolts and screws to serve as a light-weight alternative, hide any visible joint and attachment, and improve the aesthetic appeal of a product. Further, governments in numerous countries are introducing policies to encourage the manufacturing of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes to reduce carbon emissions.
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- B Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- Ashland Inc.
- Sika AG
- Saint Gobain SA
- Eastman Chemical Company
- The DOW Chemical Company
- VON Roll Holding AG
- The 3M Company.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Filament Tapes
- Aluminum Tapes
- Duct Tapes
- Adhesive Transfer Tapes
- Others
Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material:
- Polypropylene
- Paper
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Packaging Application
- Masking and Protective Application
- Electrical and Electronic Application
- Specialized Application
- Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
- Manufacturing Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction Industry
- Logistics Industry
- Electrical Industry
- Others
Market Breakup by Mode of Application:
- Pressure Sensitive Application
- Solvent Based Application
- Hot Melt-Based Application
- Acrylic Based Application
Market Breakup by Region
- Europe
- Latin America
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
