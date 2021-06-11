Industrial Tapes Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial tapes market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market projected to reach moderate growth during 2021-2026. An industrial tape comprises an adhesive coating and a backing material and is utilized for masking, bonding, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. It is water and shock-resistant and employed in attaching different components such as foams, cushions and lighting fixtures. As compared to the conventional binding techniques, such as welding, screws and fasteners, the industrial tape offers a high level of adhesive strength and superior insulation. It also assists in enhancing the stability of the product and resisting against toxic materials and temperature changes, which make it suitable for use in extreme weather conditions.

Global Industrial Tapes Market Trends:

As industrial tapes offer favorable properties including water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, it finds vast applications in operations including insulation, packaging, vehicle assembly, electronic components assembly and heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations. Apart from this, these tapes are rapidly replacing mechanical fasteners like bolts and screws to serve as a light-weight alternative, hide any visible joint and attachment, and improve the aesthetic appeal of a product. Further, governments in numerous countries are introducing policies to encourage the manufacturing of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes to reduce carbon emissions.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Avery Dennison Corporation

B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Ashland Inc.

Sika AG

Saint Gobain SA

Eastman Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

VON Roll Holding AG

The 3M Company.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Filament Tapes

Aluminum Tapes

Duct Tapes

Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others

Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material:

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Packaging Application

Masking and Protective Application

Electrical and Electronic Application

Specialized Application

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Manufacturing Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Logistics Industry

Electrical Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Application:

Pressure Sensitive Application

Solvent Based Application

Hot Melt-Based Application

Acrylic Based Application

Market Breakup by Region

Europe

Latin America

North America

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

