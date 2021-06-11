Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global gravity-based water purifier market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Gravity-based water purifiers are chemical-free water filtration devices. They use activated carbon and polisher to remove impurities, chemicals, and turbidity from the water to make it safe for human consumption. Gravity-based filters function through the physics of gravity. The water flows naturally and is filtered from a higher point to a lower point without applying an external force. As compared to conventional water purifiers, gravity-based water purifiers are cost-effective, energy-efficient, portable, and convenient. On account of these properties, gravity-based water purifiers find extensive applications across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The convenience of usage and performance efficiency are some of the advantages associated to the utilization of gravity-based water purifiers. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. Rising consumer preference toward user-friendly water purification systems is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the degrading quality of drinking water has led governments of various nations to implement stringent policies and invest in the establishment of sustainable purification infrastructure. They have also undertaken several initiatives to replace electricity-based purifiers with gravity-based water purifiers for reducing the overall carbon footprint. This, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Aquafine

Aquatech

Eureka Forbes

GE Appliances

HUL

Kent RO Systems

LG

Livpure

Panasonic

Philips

Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, End-Use and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Individual Water Purifiers

Community Water Purifiers

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sale

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

