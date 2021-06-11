High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the next five years. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials are various microporous materials that limit heat and energy transfer. These materials are primarily comprised of ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate. HTI materials are widely adopted for high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, dryers, furnaces, and turbines. They also protect the equipment from extreme temperature changes, reduce energy utilization, and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, along with several advancements in the petrochemical industry, are primarily augmenting the demand for HTI materials. These insulation materials are widely used in fire-proof linings for industrial boards, cast shapes, and textile products manufacturing. Additionally, the growing awareness towards energy conservation, along with the increasing depletion of conventional energy sources, has led to the emergence of sustainable HTI materials. This has increased the adoption of recyclable and reusable bio-based alternatives, thereby bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for HTI materials in the automotive and aerospace industries will continue to propel the market growth in the coming years.

High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Material Type, Temperature Range and End-Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Ceramic Fibers

Insulating Firebricks

Calcium Silicate

Others

Market Breakup by Temperature Range:

6000°C-11000°C (1112°F-2012°F)

11000°C-15000°C (2012°F-2732°F)

15000°C-17000°C (2732°F-3092°F)

17000°C and Above (3092°F)

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Petrochemical

Ceramic

Glass

Aluminum

Iron & Steel

Cement

Refractory

Powder Metallurgy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

