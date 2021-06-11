Europe LED Lighting Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe LED lighting market size reached a value of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2020. . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe LED lighting market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device that is widely utilized for numerous residential, commercial and industrial purposes. It generates a non-coherent and narrow-spectrum light upon passing an electric current through it. These lighting solutions are compact in size, have a long shelf life and offer low heat output. They are also extremely reliable, facilitate fast switching and generate minimum radiation emission. Apart from this, since these lights are environment-friendly in nature and consume lesser amounts of energy, their usage can save around 90% of the overall energy. As a result, they are extensively replacing conventional lighting technologies, such as incandescent and fluorescent lights, across the European region.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-led-lighting-market/requestsample

Europe LED Lighting Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing power consumption and the high energy costs in Europe. This has led to the rising demand for energy- and cost-efficient lighting solutions, which is being further facilitated by the growing environmental-consciousness among the masses. The market is further driven by the numerous favorable policy measures set by the European Union (EU) over several years. The region has gradually phased out inefficient lighting technologies, such as incandescent, directional halogen and non-directional halogen lamps, which has largely influenced the demand for LED lighting. Governments of several countries are also offering subsidies and incentives to facilitate the adoption of LED lights among the masses, thereby creating a positive outlook for the country. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include reducing average selling prices of LEDs, significant infrastructural growth and growing preference for smart construction in the region.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3uwzFfW

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Cree Inc.

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Cooper Industries LLC)

Osram Licht AG

Panasonic Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Signify N.V. (Philips Inc.)

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

Market Breakup by Product Type

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

Market Breakup by Application

Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Others

Market Breakup by Country

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800