Weight Management Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global weight management market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Weight management refers to a set of practices that enable an individual to lose unwanted weight by adopting a healthy diet and increasing physical activity. The purpose of weight management is to help people attain good health and foster a better lifestyle as well as prevent and treat diseases associated with obesity or other eating disorders. With the rising obesity rates, people nowadays are consulting nutritionists and health care professionals to learn the skills necessary for weight management.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Weight Management Market Trends:

In recent years, unhealthy lifestyles and increasing consumption of fast food have led to higher obesity rates. Since being overweight or obese increases the risk of health-related issues, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, fatty liver and kidney disease, individuals are adopting nutritious diets and workout programs to stay fit and healthy. Along with this, various government and non-profit health organizations are promoting weight management programs, which offer education about healthful eating as well as modifying the person’s food intake. These programs also provide information to individuals about the scientific foundation of nutrition that enables them to make informed decisions about food, cooking methods and estimating portion sizes. Besides this, the advancements made in the healthcare industry have led to the development of various surgical procedures, such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band and biliopancreatic diversion, which aid in losing weight. Moreover, market players are launching new dietary supplements containing ingredients that help in improving metabolism.

Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Diet, Equipment and Service.

Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

