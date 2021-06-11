Advanced Authentication Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Advanced Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global advanced authentication market reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global advanced authentication market to reach a value of US$ 24.10 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.80% during 2021-2026. Advanced authentication refers to a verification approach that helps users gain access to a specific physical or virtual space. It is a much safer way to secure sensitive information while providing enhanced speed and convenience of access. The verification process can involve knowledge-based variables like security questions and password, or inherence-based variables like fingerprints. These advanced authentication systems are widely utilized by various businesses and organizations to prevent fraud cases and security breaches.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

An increase in the incidences of cyber-attacks has led a majority of the corporate organizations to shift toward reliable and efficient security systems, which is primarily driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing sales of various commodities through online retail channels is creating a positive outlook for the market. This can be attributed to the enhanced convenience associated with online shopping, which is contributing to a significant rise in online transactions. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements and the rising number of cloud-based services and data centers are the other factors providing a thrust to the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

FUJITSU LTD (FJTSY) Gemalto N. V (GTOMY) NEC Corporation (NEC1.F) CA Technologies (CA) Safran Identity and Security SAS Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) RSA Security Lumidigm Inc (HID Global) Validisoft Pistolstar INC. Securenvoy(Shearwater Group) NetMotion Wireless Inc. CJIS Solutions AUTHASAS WideBand Corporation SECUREAUTH Corp., etc.

Breakup by Authentication Methods:

Smart Cards Biometrics Mobile Smart Credentials User-Based Public Key Infrastructure Other Authentication Methods

Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premise Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

Single Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication

Breakup by End-User Industry:

Banking and Financial Services Healthcare Government Defense IT and Telecom Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

