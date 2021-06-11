Electrical Enclosure Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global electrical enclosure market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. An electric enclosure is a cabinet that is used to store and protect electrical or electronic equipment such as transformers, power generators and telecommunication devices to shield them from electromagnetic or radio frequency interference. It also encloses other components, such as knobs, panel boards, circuit breakers, switches and display monitors, which aids in preventing accidental electric shocks and adds to the aesthetic value of the space. Usually made from steel, aluminum or rigid plastics, it is widely utilized across the residential, industrial and commercial sectors.
Global Electrical Enclosure Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for uninterrupted electricity supply across the globe. The altering climate and improving standards of living have led to a rise in the uptake of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which is providing a positive thrust to the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and the rising trend of automation across numerous industries have bolstered the demand for electrical enclosures on a global level. Additionally, governments of various countries have implemented stringent regulations to upgrade the existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. This, along with an increase in the energy demand owing to population growth and the growing preference for smart grids, is expected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Mandating the installation of these enclosures across the residential and commercial sectors by governments is further contributing to their sales. The rising adoption rates of renewable energy resources across several power stations are also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Growing preference for connected cities, increasing penetration of green energy and the advent of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures are some of the other factors fostering the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electrical enclosure market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Schneider Electric
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation
- Adalet
- Emerson Electric Company
- Pentair
- Siemens
- Allied Moulded Products
- AZZ Incorporated
- Fibox Enclosures
- GE
- Legrand SA
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Socomec Group SA
- Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
Electrical Enclosure Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Material Type, Mounting Type, Form Factor, Product Type, Design and End-User.
Market Breakup by Type:
- Junction Enclosures
- Disconnect Enclosures
- Operator Interface Enclosures
- Environment and Climate Control Enclosures
- Push Button Enclosures
Market Breakup by Material Type:
- Metallic
- Nonmetallic
Market Breakup by Mounting Type:
- Wall-Mounted Enclosure
- Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure
- Underground
Market Breakup by Form Factor:
- Small
- Compact
- Full-size
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Drip-Tight
- Hazardous Environment
- Flame/Explosion Proof
- Dust-Tight
- Others
Market Breakup by Design:
- Standard Type
- Custom Type
Market Breakup by End-User:
- Power Generation
- Transmission and Distribution
- Other Electrical Equipment
Market Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
