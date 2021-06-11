Electrical Enclosure Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global electrical enclosure market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. An electric enclosure is a cabinet that is used to store and protect electrical or electronic equipment such as transformers, power generators and telecommunication devices to shield them from electromagnetic or radio frequency interference. It also encloses other components, such as knobs, panel boards, circuit breakers, switches and display monitors, which aids in preventing accidental electric shocks and adds to the aesthetic value of the space. Usually made from steel, aluminum or rigid plastics, it is widely utilized across the residential, industrial and commercial sectors.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrical-enclosure-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Electrical Enclosure Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for uninterrupted electricity supply across the globe. The altering climate and improving standards of living have led to a rise in the uptake of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which is providing a positive thrust to the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and the rising trend of automation across numerous industries have bolstered the demand for electrical enclosures on a global level. Additionally, governments of various countries have implemented stringent regulations to upgrade the existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. This, along with an increase in the energy demand owing to population growth and the growing preference for smart grids, is expected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Mandating the installation of these enclosures across the residential and commercial sectors by governments is further contributing to their sales. The rising adoption rates of renewable energy resources across several power stations are also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Growing preference for connected cities, increasing penetration of green energy and the advent of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures are some of the other factors fostering the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electrical enclosure market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3v6pP56

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Adalet

Emerson Electric Company

Pentair

Siemens

Allied Moulded Products

AZZ Incorporated

Fibox Enclosures

GE

Legrand SA

Hubbell Incorporated

Socomec Group SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Electrical Enclosure Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Material Type, Mounting Type, Form Factor, Product Type, Design and End-User.

Market Breakup by Type:

Junction Enclosures

Disconnect Enclosures

Operator Interface Enclosures

Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

Push Button Enclosures

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Metallic

Nonmetallic

Market Breakup by Mounting Type:

Wall-Mounted Enclosure

Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

Underground

Market Breakup by Form Factor:

Small

Compact

Full-size

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Drip-Tight

Hazardous Environment

Flame/Explosion Proof

Dust-Tight

Others

Market Breakup by Design:

Standard Type

Custom Type

Market Breakup by End-User:

Power Generation

Transmission and Distribution

Other Electrical Equipment

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800