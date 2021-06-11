Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dye Sublimated Apparels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Dye sublimated apparel refers to several textiles that are customized using digital printing technology. It converts the solid printing dye directly into gas using high temperatures and depositing it on the desired garment to create a permanent bond with the fibers. Dye sublimation facilitates the production of high-quality color prints and images onto fabrics and textiles. Compared to the conventional printing methods, it is environment-friendly and provides higher photographic resolution with bright and vibrant colors, resistance to peeling, cracking, or fading and permanent coloration to the exposed cloth.

Market Trends:

Rapid growth in the textile industry across the world is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market for dye sublimated apparel. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of 3D vacuum heat-press, are also fueling the market growth. This technique is widely adopted for designing and printing t-shirts, activewear, hats, gloves and pants in aesthetically appealing designs and patterns. Moreover, aggressive promotional activities by the key manufacturers and vendors through the proliferation of social media platforms and online retail channels are also augmenting the market growth. Various brands and apparel manufacturers are collaborating with celebrities to endorse customized apparel and attract millennial consumers. Several other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to further drive the global market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Augusta Sportswear Inc.

Color Image Apparel Inc.

dasFlow

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Oasis Sublimation

Renfro Corporation

Royal Apparel Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Wooter Apparel Inc

Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Printing Technique and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

T-shirt

Leggings

Hoodies

Golf Shirts

Others

Market Breakup by Printing Technique:

Small Format Heat Press

Calendar Heat Press

Flatbed Heat Press

3D Vacuum Heat Press

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

