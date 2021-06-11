Male Grooming Products Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, entitled “Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global male grooming products market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Male grooming products are expanding from traditional skin- and hair-care products, shaving products and deodorants to sophisticated makeup and cosmetics, such as facial cleansers, face masks, skin whitening solutions, concealers, etc. In recent years, the rising number of urban professionals and their changing lifestyles and attitudes have had a positive impact on the male grooming products market. In line with this, the leading players are launching exclusive male product lines as well as male variants of their popular products including anti-aging, fairness and sunscreen lotions.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Male Grooming Products Market Trends:

Men are becoming more conscious about their physical appearances and investing more in aesthetic treatments. This has increased the demand for high quality male grooming products, thereby, catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing penetration of social media and influence of print, audio-visual and digital media coupled with marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements are encouraging men to use grooming products. In addition, the manufacturers are adopting smaller packaging as it helps in developing brand awareness while encouraging the consumers to try out new products. The changing perceptions of masculine beauty and the rise of the metrosexual culture are further anticipated to provide a positive thrust to the market growth.

Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Price Range and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

