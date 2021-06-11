Mobile Application Development Platform Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Key Players, Price, and Forecast

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global mobile application development platform market size grew at a CAGR of around 26% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile application development platform market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Mobile application development platform (MADP) refers to software that assists businesses to rapidly build, test, deploy, debug, and run mobile applications. It tests targeted applications and develops several installable software bundles, such as codes, binaries, and assets. These applications are either delivered to application stores or pre-installed during the production of mobiles. MADP offers front-end development tools, mobile backend as a service (BaaS), and management tools for application programming interfaces (APIs).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The positive growth of the global MADP market can be attributed to the rising dependence of consumers on smartphones. In addition to this, MADP is being increasingly employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare sectors to create easily accessible applications. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry and rapid digitalization are encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop their applications. Besides this, developers are introducing advanced MADPs that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-channel applications, which is supporting the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Appcelerator Inc. (Axway Inc.) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation MicroStrategy Incorporated Oracle Corporation Salesforce.com Inc. SAP SE Temenos AG ViaSat Inc.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Network Security Web Security Email Security Database and Cloud Security Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Travel and Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

