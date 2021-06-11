Teeth Whitening Products Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Outlook, Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Teeth Whitening Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global teeth whitening products market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Teeth whitening products refer to various chemical products used for restoring the natural shade of or whiten the tooth enamel. Some of the commonly used teeth whitening products are surface whiteners, toothpaste, strips, gels, rinses, paint-on films, dental scalers, chewing gums, and whitening kits. These products are manufactured by using chlorine and bleaches that help to eliminate surface stains physically or chemically while changing the color of the teeth. They are also effective in removing traces or stains of tobacco, caffeine, and other contaminants that permanently discolor or damage the teeth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/teeth-whitening-products-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global teeth whitening products market is the rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene among individuals. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of tea, coffee, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages has led to the rising instances of tooth discoloration and other oral ailments. This, in turn, is driving the demand for high-quality teeth whitening products across the globe. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of herbal and natural variants that offer quick results, are contributing to the market growth. Containing no harmful chemicals, these products offer therapeutic benefits while having negligible long-term effects on the teeth. Moreover, innovative promotional activities by product manufacturers and the easy product availability through proliferating e-commerce retail channels are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nqziB4

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

W&H (UK) Ltd

Breakup by Product:

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Strips and Gels

Whitening Rinses

Others

Breakup by Type:

Bleaching Agents

Non-Bleaching Agents (Surface Cleaners)

Breakup by End User:

Dentists

Home Users

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800