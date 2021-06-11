Shunt Reactor Market Size, Analysis, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shunt Reactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global shunt reactor market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A shunt reactor is an electronic device that absorbs excess reactive power that is generated by overhead lines under low-load conditions. This assists in stabilizing the voltage and increasing the overall efficiency of the power supply system. A shunt reactor can be directly connected to the power line or a tertiary winding of a three-winding transformer. It is often switched in and out on an everyday basis, keeping into consideration the load situation in the system. As it requires low maintenance and operating costs, it is widely utilized in different sectors.

Global Shunt Reactor Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing stable growth on account of the continually escalating demand for energy across the globe. This can be accredited to rapid urbanization, the growing global population and boosting sales of consumer electronics. Besides this, the increasing need for efficient power systems to ensure an uninterrupted supply of power is strengthening the shunt reactor market growth. Moreover, as the utilization of shunt reactors is associated with reduced carbon footprint and voltage jumps, their demand is rising worldwide. Furthermore, governing agencies in numerous countries are financing the upgradation, as well as setting up of new transmission and distribution networks. They are also investing in smart grid technologies, which is further contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading players operating in the industry are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop high voltage transmission systems, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global shunt reactor market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Nissin Electric

Zaporozhtransformator

Crompton Greaves

Alstom SA

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Toshiba

Hilkar

Fuji Electric

TBEA

Trench Group

Shunt Reactor Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, End-User and Application.

Market Breakup by Type:

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

Market Breakup by End-User:

Electric Utilities

Industrial Verticals

Market Breakup by Application:

Variable Reactor

Fixed Reactor

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

