June 2021 Report on Global Water-Filtration Unit Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water-Filtration Unit industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Pentair

Ecowater

Severn Trent Water

Best Water Technology

RESINTECH

3M

Culligan

Kinetico

Eaton

BRITA

Doosan Hydro Technology

Biwater

AMIAD

SIEMENS

KATADYN

MULTIPURE

GE

Veolia

DOW

Xylem

PENGUIN

WATTS

Degremont

AUSTRIAN

OMNIPURE

By Type:

Reverse-Osmosis

Activated Carbon Filters

Filters

By Application:

Home hold

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water-Filtration Unit Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reverse-Osmosis

1.2.2 Activated Carbon Filters

1.2.3 Filters

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Home hold

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Water-Filtration Unit Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Water-Filtration Unit Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Water-Filtration Unit Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Water-Filtration Unit Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Water-Filtration Unit Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Water-Filtration Unit (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Water-Filtration Unit Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Water-Filtration Unit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water-Filtration Unit (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Water-Filtration Unit Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water-Filtration Unit Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water-Filtration Unit (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-Filtration Unit Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water-Filtration Unit Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Water-Filtration Unit Market Analysis

3.1 United States Water-Filtration Unit Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Water-Filtration Unit Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Water-Filtration Unit Consumption Structure by Application

….. continued

