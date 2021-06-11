Smart Container Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2020 to 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Smart Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Smart Container market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A smart container is a shipping container that offers real-time tracking and monitoring of the cargo. It primarily uses the global positioning system (GPS), Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN) and cellular technologies to track the consignment throughout the journey and find misrouted or lost containers. These smart containers are equipped with a unique identification code that is scanned at every entry and exit point of the depot by the transportation management system. Additionally, the sensors installed in the containers also provide real-time information regarding the temperature, humidity, and pressure in the containers.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the logistics industry, along with the increasing demand for efficient and secured shipping containers from the pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and chemical sectors, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of e-commerce facilities and increasing cross-border trade activities across the globe are also propelling the demand for smart containers. Moreover, the rising integration of several advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and Big Data, that enable constant monitoring of the container’s internal environment and minimize the risk of spoilage of perishable goods are further catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ambrosus

Globe Tracker



Nexiot AG

Orbcomm Inc.

Phillips Connect Technologies LLC

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH

Smart Containers Group AG

SeaLand

Traxens

Zillionsource Technologies Co. Ltd

Smart Container Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Offering, Technology and Vertical.

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Technology:

GPS (Global Positioning System)

Cellular

LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

