Helpdesk Automation Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Helpdesk Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global helpdesk automation market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2021-2026. Helpdesk automation is a customer support solution that is utilized to organize tickets related to issues varying in severity and priority. This management solution aids in resolving issues and queries of both customers and internal staff pertaining to a given product or service. Its utilization is associated with improving work efficiency by minimizing incomplete documentation, lost requests, delays in handling requests and poor communication to customers. These automated services are widely used for streamlining incoming communication, eliminating support costs, reducing redundant tasks, improving execution speed and increasing productivity. Apart from this, they enable automatic ticket allotment and closing services while timely initiating follow-ups with the costumers to offer superior customer experience.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across numerous industry verticals. These solutions, when integrated with helpdesk automation, provide chatbots and intelligent search recommendations to assist users. They also offer predictive analytics for incident management, demand planning, and workflow improvement, which has contributed to an increased demand for automated services. Helpdesk automation is also increasingly being integrated with information technology (IT) operations to improve the efficiency of the overall system. Significant growth in the IT industry, especially across developing economies, along with the growing adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies on the global level, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing preference for e-retail websites, extensive research and development (R&D), and rapid urbanization, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Atlassian Pty Ltd.

AXIOS SYSTEMS PLC

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Ivanti, Inc.

HappyFox Inc

Resolve Systems

LLC ServiceNow, Inc.

Sunrise Software Limited

SunView Software

Vision Helpdesk.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Incident Management Systems

Knowledge-Based Systems

Self-service Reset Password

Others

Market Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud Hosted

On-premise

Market Breakup by Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

