Tissue Paper Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tissue paper market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Tissue papers are mainly utilized for sanitation and hygiene purposes as they are convenient to use and suitable for cleaning and drying wet surfaces. Moreover, they are biodegradable, readily available and are available at a low-cost. Tissue papers are manufactured with the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water and chemicals. Their production process includes pulping and retting, adding color or components to strengthen and enhance the water-holding capacity and pressing the product to mold into the required shape.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

Inflating income levels and the rising hygiene-consciousness among individuals have escalated the demand for personal hygiene products like tissue papers across the globe. Furthermore, the recent coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has increased the demand for hygiene products, such as toilet paper and paper towels, across the residential sector, as well as healthcare institutions and essential services. Apart from this, some of the leading companies are focusing on the introduction of premium quality products with high absorbency, strength and softness. They are also developing perforated, scented, embossed, or colored tissues to diversify their product offerings. Additionally, owing to the rising environmental concerns, they are more eco-friendly raw materials, such as bamboo, to produce organic tissues that do not contain any brightening agents. Furthermore, favorable government policies to promote public health is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CMPC S.A.

Cascades, Inc.

Jukebox Print Inc.

Paper Mart Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa AB

Unicharm Corporation

Breakup by Product:

Paper Napkin

Paper Towel

Facial Tissue

Toilet Paper

Wrapping Tissue

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

