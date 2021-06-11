Process Analyzer Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Process Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global process analyzer market reached a value of US$ 6.40 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 7.8 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.60% during 2021-2026. Process analyzers are electronic instruments utilized for examining the physical and chemical composition of substances present in industrial processes. This analysis enables asset protection, process optimization, and adherence to environmental regulations. The employment of process analyzers helps to reduce the time and resources invested for a desired outcome. These analyzers can withstand extreme climatic conditions, provide faster measurement data, and do not need human intervention. On account of these benefits, process analyzers are extensively employed across the chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Process Analyzer Market Trends:

Widespread product adoption across the oil and gas industry represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Increasing establishment of wastewater treatment plants is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Since process analyzers are crucial in monitoring the production processes in these treatment plants for optimal usage of resources and reduced waste generation, this is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there is a significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, especially due to the steadily increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe. Consequently, there is an enhanced focus on drug safety, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the development of technologically advanced product variants, including process analyzers incorporated with high-quality sensors, are driving the market further toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Group

Inc.

Cemtrex, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

GE Analytical Instruments

Hach Lange GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Schneider Electric Industries

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies International Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid Analyzer

Gas Analyzer Electrochemical Zirconia Tunable Diode Laser Infrared Paramagnetic Catalytic Others



Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Liquid Analyzer Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Gas Analyzer Oil and Gas



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

